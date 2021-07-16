The Five Best Jean Smart Movie Roles of Her Career

Jean Smart is among the many actors that have only gotten better as they’ve gotten older, which is a compliment since she’s been a lot of fun to watch throughout her career. It does depend on who a person talks to and how close one has been following her career throughout the years, but it would appear from start to present date that she’s been very noticeable at times and now and then has kind of faded to the background for a while. This is something that has happened to many celebrities over the years as many have attempted to stay relevant but have had to give way to new and upcoming actors at times while trying to push their careers forward. The usual result is that celebrities such as Jean will take on roles that don’t get noticed as much but are still capable of sustaining them until they can find something that will get them the recognition that will put them back in the spotlight. Right now the show Hacks appears to be doing that for Jean, but looking back at her past is amusing since she’s done quite a bit and been more than a little entertaining.
Here are a few of Jean Smart’s best movies.
5. Sweet Home Alabama
This was undoubtedly a favorite movie of many people since it features a young woman that moves to New York from the south as she tries her best to hide her southern roots and acclimates to the big city life. When she’s given a marriage proposal by the man she’s with however she has to return to the south to finalize a divorce with the man she married years ago and ends up realizing that she still loves him after everything. It’s the kind of movie that makes a person realize that trying to change who you are isn’t as important as being proud of where you came from in the long run. Plus, it’s pretty amusing for a romantic movie.
4. Project X
This is almost like another Planet of the Apes to be certain, but instead of world domination, the chimpanzees in this story are about to be used as test subjects to see how much radiation it will take to kill a human being. The inhumane treatment of the chimps forces the doctor that was working with one of them and the pilot who became aware of the procedure to help stage an escape so that the chimps can break out and find some semblance of freedom. Eventually the lead chimp manages to pilot a plane filled with his fellow primates to safety, crash-landing in the Everglades before disappearing into the wild.
3. Hope Springs
Marriage counseling is hard for some people to endure since they don’t think that their marriage is in trouble and will fight and kick in order to make others see the same. With the couple in the movie however the efforts they make to try and understand each other usually end in disaster or end up leading them right back to the same old thing. If there’s anything to take from this movie it’s the fact that marriage is hard no matter if people can stay together for a long time. Without intimacy and a deep understanding of one another it becomes difficult, if not impossible, for people to continue forward with one another.
2. Mistress
This movie makes show business look like a mess, at least one level since the idea of changing a script to accommodate more than one person while trying to keep the story intact is bound to be a running headache that no one in their right mind would want to deal with. While some of what’s shown might not be too far off the mark it feels that the rest exaggerated in a big way that’s thankfully entertaining and able to amuse the audience, since otherwise it might be kind of a sad and possibly dark movie by the end since things don’t tend to work out in the manner that people might have expected.
1. Garden State
Figuring out what to do with this thing called life is kind of a strain on people sometimes since it doesn’t come with an instruction manual that isn’t written by other faulty human beings .When Andrew attempts to get his life back on track after his mother dies though he begins to find, little by little, that there might be more than he thought in his life that can help him out. By the end he still hasn’t really figured everything out, but he’s found that he has a few things figured out that might be worth enough to keep moving forward in a way that will help him to sort the rest of the stuff out later.
One thing at a time after all.