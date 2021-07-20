The Five Best MCU Sequels

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in its fourth decade of existence. From the ground-breaking Iron Man to this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, it’s never been more popular than it is today. With that said, not every MCU movie is as good as the next – we’ve seen some pretty disappointing releases over the years. But what about those sequels that are worth our time and money? Here are five of my favorite MCU sequels!
Avengers: Age of Ultron
This is a favorite for many diehard Marvel fans. Sure, it’s not perfect; I’m still unsure how Hulk got caught up in the villain role or why Hawkeye had so little screen time considering he was one of my favorites growing up. But that doesn’t change the fact that this installment gave us some majorly important character development – namely Tony Stark’s transformation to “Mr. Hyde.” And let me tell you, Ultron himself (voiced by James Spader) was absolutely terrifying! I may have used him as an example before, but what about Iron Man? The first Iron Man film set the stage, and then when we got to see Tony suit up again in Iron Man II, it was like we were watching a whole new character. But when he came back in the third film? Well, that’s where Tony Stark truly became “Iron Man.” You may have seen Loki coming from a mile away – but even if you had anticipated his inevitable return at some point in these movies (as I did), there is nothing quite like seeing him break free and go on to do what no other villain has done: take over Asgard himself. That scene alone captured all the right emotions of being completely overwhelmed with rage and desperation for victory while also providing one of Marvel’s best moments yet. This sequel means so much because its success as both an independent story about this underdog team overcoming incredible odds against Ultron and as a continuation of the story that began in “The Avengers” was genuinely captivating.
Black Panther
Even though it had a lot going against it (a budget rumored to be in the region of $200 million, not including marketing costs), “Black Panther” is yet another success story for Marvel Studios. The film has broken box office records – becoming one of only four other films ever to earn more than $600m domestically within its opening weekend. This sequel is admirable not only because of its ability to depict an immensely compelling story about T’Challa and the Wakandan people but also for its incredible success in bringing a new culture and world into Marvel films. Black Panther is not only one of the best MCU films but also one of the most complete Marvel movies ever made because it was so well-executed on all levels and brought back a great many characters from previous installments that had been absent for years.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
This movie finally gave us a Spider-Man film fans deserved from its innovative new villains to its diverse cast of characters and stellar performances from newcomer Tom Holland as Peter Parker. This was an unmitigated triumph for Marvel Studios. Critics were universally praising “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in reviews following the release because it felt like they had been given something fresh and exciting – instead of another rehashed origin story or rebooted franchise favorite. As I mentioned before, sequels typically are never as good as their original counterparts. This sequel does something that none of the others has been able to do so far: it tells an origin story from Spider-Man’s perspective. This makes him feel like he belongs in this world, even if there is something of a fish-out-of-water quality to his character. One major complaint I have with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is that it feels too much like an MCU film. And not enough like the Spiderman films I grew up loving. But, this might be because it’s difficult for any director to compete with Sam Raimi and Toby Maguire’s iconic trilogy from 15 years ago. The sequel makes me excited about what Marvel has in store for Peter Parker next time now that he’s back home where he belongs!
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
The sequel that probably stands out the most to me is “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” It was a fantastic film on its own terms, but in hindsight, it’s also clear how much more personal stakes meant for Captain America than any of his other MCU counterparts. Despite the tightness of its title, this is not just another Avengers movie. As Tony Stark and Steve Rogers clash over ideological differences between superheroes on whose side they should be fighting for in the wake of a tragedy that rocked The Sokovia Accords agreement. We get to see Spider-Man (Tom Holland) make his MCU debut as well as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Hawkeye’s wife Agent 13, aka Sharon Carter/Agent 13, played by Emily VanCamp. I think that this set up what would be one of the best stories from Marvel Studios ever and would have really helped solidify Cap as an essential player within the larger scope of all these movies.
Thor: Ragnarok
The fifth-best MCU sequel on this list is Thor: Ragnarok. This is one of the rare sequels that exceeds expectations and sets up a fascinating arc for Thor, as he comes to terms with what it means to be worthy. The film takes some risks, but I think they work for this story. The cast does an incredible job having fun in these roles, making watching them all so enjoyable. And Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster is hands down one of the most intriguing villains we’ve seen yet from Marvel Studios. This is because you are never quite sure if he can actually control his followers or not. Clearly, Thor: Ragnarok has plenty going on between Hela (Cate Blanchett) waging war on Asgard while Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reveals himself as Odin’s true heir. It’s as if the ice-giant, Krona, was never banished at all. I think it’s easy to forget how fun and offbeat this movie is, considering it’s just an MCU sequel. But that in itself makes Thor: Ragnarok one of the best sequels we have seen so far.