The Five Best Sally Hawkins Movies of Her Career

Helen Wood from Den of Geek! has her own favorite picks as far as Sally Hawkins’ best movies are concerned, but we have ours as well. Having started her career as a stage actress it doesn’t seem that she’s lost anything from transitioning from the stage to the big screen since she’s been seen to be just as popular, more so in some cases since she’s able to be seen by a much wider and more diverse audience that has announced that they happen to like her in many ways. She definitely knows how to step into different roles when she’s on screen as in a couple of movies she seems a little frumpy and kind of hard to get through to while in other movies she’s a very strong and capable person. That’s the kind of skill that sometimes gets swept under the rug but is easy to prize since it means that she can be called on for a lot of different roles.
Here are the five best movies from her career.
5. All or Nothing
As Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian seems to point out there’s a lot to be said for the working, middle-class family but there’s also a lot to work on since typically such families aren’t too bad off, they have a home, enough to eat, sometimes too much in the case of one teen in the movie, and are relatively happy with what they have. The only downfall seems to be that they constantly and continuously want more than they need to exist. That should be familiar for a lot of people since no matter the fact that we usually have what we need to be happy, wanting more is unfortunately a byproduct of being human.
4. Maudie
As is noted by Manohla Dargis of The New York Times, Maud is the kind of character that you might not think much about since she doesn’t really stand out from a crowd and she doesn’t seem intent on getting noticed for much, but when the moment comes that she does want to show what she can do she turns out to be quite gifted. The recognition of her artwork makes her life marginally better at first but also comes with a few downsides since it paints those around her in a rather negative light, or so they seem to see. But when her life is just about at an end she finds that there is something that’s been worth it all the while.
3. Blue Jasmine
Watching this movie it’s kind of hard not to wonder how many people out in the world have sisters or even siblings like Jasmine since she’s absolutely horrible no matter if there is a chance of redemption here and there. From calling the FBI to bust her now-deceased husband for fraud, which is understandable in a way since he was cheating on her, to somehow influencing her sister in some of the worst ways, she’s just not a pleasant person. It’s not everyone’s son that says that they don’t want to see their mother any longer, and it’s not just any woman that would go and try to be the victim in a case like this.
2. Godzilla: King of the Monsters
One has to think that this is the climax of the whole Monsterverse that people have been waiting for since by the time Godzilla gets around to fighting Kong you can imagine that there might be another superpower that’s going to become a massive threat. Sally’s character unfortunately won’t see it since she didn’t make it out of this one alive, having been crushed at one point as Ghidorah came busting out of the ice to take on the king. But given that Godzilla is now firmly in the driver’s seat so to speak it’s easy to think that the next movie is going to be a serious resolution or another bridge towards yet another movie.
1. The Shape of Water
According to a lot of people this movie was worthy of awards and from a story perspective it might have been the case but it did cause a lot of discussion and hullabaloo throughout Hollywood and throughout the viewing audience since quite honestly it seemed like a version of The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the hero version. In a big way the movie was well done and it was something that seemed to captivate the viewer, but it also almost seemed like it was trying to be edgy and might have come close to going too far without really crossing the line. In any case it was decided that it was a worthy movie and a lot of people tended to agree with that idea so it became the talk of the town for a while.
She’s definitely had some very touching and dramatic movies throughout her career.