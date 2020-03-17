The Five Best Tim Allen Movies of His Career

What’s really funny about Tim Allen’s career is that it’s easy to wonder if he would have been this successful had he not taken a dare to get up on stage and perform a bit of comedy way back in the day. It’s an argument as to whether or not he would have still made his way into show business, but it does seem unlikely that he would have gained the confidence that he used to build up a reputation that’s spanned for decades now. It’s too bad this list doesn’t include TV appearances since you can guess the two major shows that would appear at the top. As the Tool Man and then the Outdoor Man he’s been absolutely hilarious and he’s mixed in just enough drama with his comedy to be taken seriously and given a great deal of respect. But when it comes to the movies it would seem that this is where his most potent jokes and behaviors really get to come out.
Here are the best five movies from his career.
5. Joe Somebody
Some of you might be wondering just where this movie came from since it never really got that much hype and was there and gone in a very short time. But for some people in this world this movie is insanely easy to relate to since Joe is the kind of guy that’s nice, doesn’t bother people, and as a result is taken advantage of quite often. Michael Brody of CinemaBlend might not have been too impressed, but honestly the idea of a guy getting kicked around and then finally asserting himself only to realize that he doesn’t need to fight and just needs to be confident in his own way is a pretty good lesson. But the whole idea of the fight was a great way to kick things off.
4. Wild Hogs
What do you get when you put a group of four friends that love to ride their motorcycles on the weekends and decide to take a road trip? If you answered hilarity on a scale that was surprising for Disney then you might be right. There are a few cringe-worthy moments in this movie that come and go, but it’s easy to relate to if you’re a 40-something individual with kids, a stable home life, and not much else going since that ever-present cloak of responsibility is hard to simply shrug off. But every now and again it’s past time to just break out and have a bit of fun, no matter how much trouble it can bring.
3. Galaxy Quest
Matt Miller of Esquire wasn’t the only one to have low expectations of this movie since quite honestly it looked like something that might poke a lot of fun at a genre and a show that has a humongous fan base that get pricked over the slightest thing. But to be honest despite the similarities to Star Trek, Galaxy Quest was its own animal and didn’t really take too much from the famed show that’s been running for decades in one form or another. Instead the movie took the genre and made it into something fun and engaging but also with enough laughs that were all in good fun since if anything the movie was making fun of itself before finally tightening down as a way to signal to the fan base that all was well and there was no harm intended.
2. Toy Story
This honestly became one of the best buddy movies of all time since the formula was followed in a very noticeable manner but with enough of a spin that one could see it coming but didn’t care. The animation was a great way to introduce this relationship since Buzz and Woody in real life might have seemed kind of creepy, but as an animated feature they were allowed a little more freedom and a lot more chances to get into situations that allowed for real development and the ability to work through various issues that some people might never have thought toys could have.
1. The Santa Clause
It kind of depends on who you talk to about this movie since some people love it and others are content to avoid it. Really though the movie was clever for its time and is still a common staple of the holidays today since it’s still relevant in many ways and allows people to experience the joy of Christmas and Santa Claus with the opportunity to enjoy a bit of adult humor mixed in just for fun. Nothing gets too wild and there’s plenty of campy kid humor in there as well, but overall this movie was the best in the trilogy since the other two movies were decent but just didn’t have the same feeling of the first.
Tim Allen is one of those actors you can’t help but laugh at even if you don’t like him.