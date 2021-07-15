The Five Best WWE Money In The Bank Cash Ins

When a Superstar wins the Money In The Bank briefcase it guarantees them a world championship match within the next year. This has helped launch the careers of many Superstars including the likes of Edge and Rob Van Dam, but which cash-ins were best? Here are the top 5 best Money In The Bank cash-ins.
5. Dean Ambrose (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2016
Following Seth Rollins’ injury in November 2015, he made a return to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank 2016. Seth Rollins defeated Reigns for the championship before his other former Shield partner Dean Ambrose cashed in the briefcase that he won less than 3 hours earlier to capture his first and only WWE Championship. Because Ambrose cashed in his briefcase it also meant all three former Shield members were part of the main event, which was really great to see.
4. Dolph Ziggler (World Heavyweight Championship) – Raw April 8th 2013
Dolph Ziggler has long been the measuring stick in WWE, quite often the first Superstar that a new wrestler competes against. Wrestlers such as Sean Waltman (X-Pac) have had this role in the company too. Ziggler is a workhorse so any time we get to see him win a title is always a great moment. In April 2013 Ziggler cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to defeat Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship. While this was his second World Heavyweight Championship reign, his first lasted less than 1 day so this was the first time that we got to see him have a proper run with the title, even if it only lasted until June. This would sadly mark the last time that he held a world championship, instead winning mid-card and tag team championships in later years.
3. Edge (WWE Championship) – New Year’s Revolution 2006
The Rated R Superstar walked away from the first Money In The Bank match at WrestleMania 21 with the briefcase. This guaranteed him a world championship match at any time within the next year. At New Year’s Revolution 2006, John Cena defended his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, a match already challenging enough for any Superstar. Once the match was over and Cena thought he was done for the evening, Edge’s music hit and he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase, defeating Cena with two Spears to win his first WWE Championship and going on to have one of the most successful careers in WWE, going on to win 11 world championships and be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2012.
2. Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – WrestleMania 31
Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31 will go down as one of the greatest WrestleMania moments. The main event of the Showcase Of The Immortals saw “The Beast” Brock Lesnar defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. This was a match that a large part of the WWE audience wasn’t looking forward to, as it appeared that Roman Reigns was being positioned to be the next top Superstar in the company, he won the Royal Rumble two months later and received a negative reaction from fans. During the match Seth Rollins’ music hit as he frantically ran to the ring to cash in his briefcase and become the third competitor in the match, making it a Triple Threat match. When all was said and done Rollins was the Superstar standing tall with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held high, beginning a long reign as champion as part of The Authority storyline. Rollins would injure himself during a match with Kane later that year, forcing him to the sidelines for 6 months before he returned to face Roman Reigns at Money In The Bank 2016.
1. Rob Van Dam (Extreme Rules Match for the WWE Championship) – ECW One Night Stand 2006
Rob Van Dam won the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 22, becoming the second Superstar to win the match. Mr Monday Night later announced that he was going to cash in and challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand, the second reunion show of the hardcore promotion. The match was interesting because John Cena was in the heel role in front of the rabid ECW crowd, one of the few times in his career where he hasn’t been a face. The crowd hated Cena in this match, even throwing his shirt back to him multiple times after he threw it into the crowd, there were also signs stating that “If Cena wins we riot”.
The match itself was fantastic and a highlight of the show, with the match being won by Rob Van Dam giving him his first and only WWE Championship win. The following week he was also crowned the first WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion as WWE announced they were relaunching the ECW brand as a third show. Rob Van Dam’s time at the top didn’t last long as he was pulled over by police and arrested for drug possession a few weeks later with him then being made to drop the WWE and ECW Championship a few days later to then serve out his suspension.