The Five Best WWE Money In The Bank Main Events

The Money In The Bank PPV has seen many classic moments, as well as many fantastic ladder matches which have seen dozens of Superstars compete to earn a guaranteed world championship match. But, which main events were the best of the bunch? Here are the top 5 best WWE Money In The Bank main events.
5. Randy Orton vs Christian vs CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan vs Rob Van Dam vs Sheamus (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2013
The main event of Money In The Bank 2013 featured a stacked lineup, with all competitors being former world champions, with a combined 35 reigns between them in WWE. Randy Orton would go on to win the match, before cashing in at Summerslam to take the title from the newly crowned Daniel Bryan due to interference from Triple H. The match itself was fantastic as you would expect from the lineup involved. This is a match that you owe it to yourself to take the time out of your day and watch.
4. Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose (Ladder Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2015
The chemistry that the Shield had together wasn’t just when they were a team, it also extended to when they were opponents. At Money In The Bank 2015, 2 former Shield members faced off as Dean Ambrose challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a ladder match. The 35-minute match saw the 2 former friends battle it out in one of the best ladder matches of all time. If you’re a fan of ladder matches then this is definitely one that you need to go and check out on the WWE Network.
3. Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2017
Smackdown Live between 2016-2019 was the place to be if you were a WWE Superstar, with some of the best wrestlers in the world making up its roster. At Money In The Bank 2017 many of these Superstars faced each other in a Money In The Bank ladder match, with some fantastic spots and moments by all wrestlers involved. Rightly or wrongly, Baron Corbin won the match but failed to capture the WWE Championship following his loss to Jinder Mahal when he cashed in the briefcase later in the year. This is one of the best Money In The Bank matches we’ve seen and the only time that the event was exclusive to one brand.
2. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2016
In 2015 Seth Rollins suffered a devastating knee injury, along with tearing his ACL and MCL, during a house show match against Kane in Ireland. Rollins made his return 6 months later at Extreme Rules 2016 to attack his former Shield partner Roman Reigns following his title defence against AJ Styles. This set up the match between the 2 at Money In The Bank. The match itself was fantastic, with the 2 former best friends colliding in a really good match, which Rollins won recapturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the process. Following the match, another former Shield member Dean Ambrose cashed in his newly won Money In The Bank briefcase to win the championship from Seth Rollins, meaning all 3 former Shield members took part in the main event and all members held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during the main event.
1. John Cena vs CM Punk (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2011
The match between John Cena and CM Punk at Money In The Bank 2011 might go down as one of the best modern WWE matches. Just a few weeks on from the infamous “pipebomb” promo, CM Punk faced John Cena for the WWE Championship, vowing to win the match and leave WWE with the belt as his contract expired on the date of the PPV. The match itself was fantastic, with Vince McMahon interfering to try and screw CM Punk and prevent him from winning the match. Punk won the match and left through the crowd with the WWE Championship, blowing Vince McMahon a kiss goodbye. Many fans speculated and believed that Punk was done with WWE, however, he’d resigned with the company just hours before the event took place. Following on from the event we saw the “Summer Of Punk” and CM Punk’s epic rise to the top of the mountain between 2011-2013. CM Punk hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring, or any wrestling ring for that matter, since 2014 and we might never see him wrestle again. But, if we don’t at least we have classic matches like this to remember that he really was “the best in the world” during this period.