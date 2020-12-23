The Five Biggest Curse of Oak Island Disappointments in the Show’s History

The Curse of Oak Island is an interesting show in a lot of ways. On one hand, the idea of a huge treasure hunt is fascinating and exciting. On the other, it can be very frustrating to feel like you’re watching a wild goose chase. Most interestingly though, is the fact that although the cast members want to find the hidden treasure in the money pit, if they ever do, there will no longer be any purpose for the show. Needless to say, being a fan of The Curse of Oak Island can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions. Although no huge discoveries have been made during the show’s run, there have been lots of moments where a big find seemed inevitable. With that being said, there have certainly been some moments that were more of a let down than others. Keep reading to learn about the five biggest disappointments in the history of The Curse of Oak Island.
1. The ROV Dig Season 3, EP 5
Technology has become a very useful tool in lots of different fields, and treasure hunting is no exception. As a result, the cast on The Curse of Oak Island was extremely excited when they thought a piece of technology could help them come closer to making a big discovery. The team hoped that a remote operated vehicle (ROV) would be able to go deep underground and snap clear images of a location they hoped held long buried treasure. Although the ROV was able to successful do its job, there wasn’t anything exciting to be found. Not only was the team left feeling a little disheartened, but many viewers were a little bummed out, too.
2. Treasure Map Test Season 3, EP 3
Following a map is one of the oldest elements of all treasuring hunting stories. When the crew discovered an old treasure map with a unique design they decided to follow the trail to see where it led them. They utilized two methods of decoding the map: the ‘old fashioned’ way and modern GPS technology. Once they located the ‘X’ spot, they began to dig with lots of hope. It didn’t take long for their dreams to come crashing down. The dig didn’t uncover anything but a bunch of dirt and the crew was unfortunately back at square one.
3. Tunnel Discovery Season 7, EP 17
Rick, Marty, and the rest of the guys know Oak Island pretty well. That doesn’t mean they don’t come across surprises every once in a while. During season 7, they stumbled across a collapsed tunnel that is believed to be around 200 years old. At the time, the discovery appeared to be a huge break in the quest for hidden treasure. The cast couldn’t wait to start exploring. Even the fans at home were excited for what finally seemed like a major break. The crew brought out their best equipment to search the tunnel, but as you can probably imagine the search didn’t lead to anything.
4. Dye Test Season 2, EP 6
Have you ever made a thorough plan for something only for things to go a completely different way? This is something that Rick and Marty Lagina have learned repeatedly during their time on Oak Island. During season two, they conducted a dye test to help locate a potential hot spot, but the test was thwarted due to an area of the water that was covered in sea weed. What seemed like an easy opportunity to make some headway on their quest quickly became yet another disappointment.
5. Dan Blankenship’s Passing
This one is a little bit different from the other things on the list because it doesn’t relate to anything having to do with treasure hunting itself. Additionally, disappointment may not be the best word to describe the feeling. Still, I think it’s safe to say that Dan Blankenship’s passing was one of the darkest moments in the show’s history. Dan, who had been searching the treasure on the island for around 50 years, was a cast member from seasons 1 through 6. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 95.
Why Do People Keep Watching The Curse Of Oak Island?
Anyone who watches the show on a regular basis has had to deal with lots of disappointment. At this point, most viewers have come to accept the fact that they’ll probably never watch any real treasure be uncovered. In fact, there are lots of viewers who believe there isn’t really any hidden treasure on the island – at least not anymore. Despite that, there’s still something intriguing about the show. Apparently, people love watching the journey and are interested in the methods the Lagina brothers use. If you’re thinking about tuning into The Curse of Oak Island, keep in mind that you might just be going on a never ending journey.