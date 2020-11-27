Home
TV News
The Five Biggest Young and the Restless Betrayals of 2020

The Five Biggest Young and the Restless Betrayals of 2020

3 mins ago

It might be a true statement that no character on the Young and the Restless wants another character to be happy in life. They all want the power, the money, the love, or whatever it is that their little heart’s desire in any given moment, and no one is afraid to do what it takes. This kind of betrayal usually doesn’t happen in real life, but it’s rampant on this show. The characters in Genoa City only care about themselves, and it’s been a shocking years so far in terms of betrayal. You see, 2020 has been a gross year in general, but the way they’re treating one another here is just so bad. Let’s pick our favorite betrayals so far this year.

Elena Cheating

Perhaps one of the biggest betrayals of all because it involves hurting Devon. Devon, who lost his wife and unborn baby in a car accident caused by his own sister, is a man who had more loss than anyone else in the past year, and Elena worked very hard to get him to accept the fact that he could move on. He did. But, he didn’t do this lightly. He had to take his time, and he had to think things through, and he had to put his mind in the right state to make sure this happened. However, it didn’t go well for him. She cheated – with Nate of all people – and then lied to him. Her betrayal hurt him in a way that it might not hurt someone else who had not been through what he’d been through.

Theo’s Lack of Inheritance

When he found out he was related to the Abbott family, he was elated and ready to be part of the family. But, other people had different opinions. They did not. When Dina passed away, the entire family was shocked to find out that she had not included Theo in her will in any capacity. He thought she would share some of her inheritance with him, but it did not happen. He views this as the most horrible and heinous thing anyone can do to their family, and he will not get over this in any capacity.

Victor’s Fake Death

It’s been a while, but this betrayal is one that continues to go on. When he faked his death, he caused a lot of pain and anger that has not yet gone away. This betrayal has caused issues with his family, with his wife, with his kids, and with everyone else. It’s caused Victoria to make some questionable choices. It’s caused Nick to feel anger. It’s caused more harm to his family since he did this than just about anything else, and it’s been a big deal.

Mariah’s Affair

Does anyone remember when Mariah had a secret affair while Tessa was away? She was always suspicious of Tessa when she was not with her, and she’s the one who went and cheated. It was not a situation anyone was ready to take lightly. It was not a situation that anyone was willing to handle without some stress. It ate at her, too. It really did take her into a place where she was unsure she could move on, and it was the kind of situation that hurt the betrayer as much as it hurt the betrayed. Mariah is not that kind of person, and she had to go through a lot by herself as a result of her own actions. As we’ve never liked Tessa and Mariah together, we were not that upset by any of this, but we know that Mariah made herself suffer more than anyone else ever made her suffer. Her guilt ate at her.

Kyle Not Divorcing Lola Right Away

It might not seem like the biggest betrayal in the world, but this is kind of one of the biggest of the year. He might have been with Summer in reality, but things were just hurtful to her. Every single time he suggested that they move forward with their relationship and live together, she shot him down because he was still married. She couldn’t live with a married man. She wanted him to divorce his wife, but he always chose his wife over Summer. He didn’t want to hurt Lola more than he already had, and that was the biggest betrayal of all. If he truly loved Summer, he never would have chosen his wife over her. He never would have considered Lola’s feelings over Summer’s. It’s a hurtful situation.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Five Biggest Young and the Restless Betrayals of 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The CW’s “Dead Pixels”
The Five Biggest Bold and the Beautiful Betrayals of 2020
Video Talks about The Five Things You Can’t Do on British Television
Would Frozen Be Better off Without Olaf?
What if Darth Maul Was the Villain in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy?
What We Learned from the Chaos Walking Trailer
The Five Best Short Films of 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lila Moss
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Constantine Maroulis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charlotte Ritchie
How to Make an Insanely Powerful Real-Life Bat-Signal
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare