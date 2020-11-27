The Five Biggest Young and the Restless Betrayals of 2020

It might be a true statement that no character on the Young and the Restless wants another character to be happy in life. They all want the power, the money, the love, or whatever it is that their little heart’s desire in any given moment, and no one is afraid to do what it takes. This kind of betrayal usually doesn’t happen in real life, but it’s rampant on this show. The characters in Genoa City only care about themselves, and it’s been a shocking years so far in terms of betrayal. You see, 2020 has been a gross year in general, but the way they’re treating one another here is just so bad. Let’s pick our favorite betrayals so far this year.
Elena Cheating
Perhaps one of the biggest betrayals of all because it involves hurting Devon. Devon, who lost his wife and unborn baby in a car accident caused by his own sister, is a man who had more loss than anyone else in the past year, and Elena worked very hard to get him to accept the fact that he could move on. He did. But, he didn’t do this lightly. He had to take his time, and he had to think things through, and he had to put his mind in the right state to make sure this happened. However, it didn’t go well for him. She cheated – with Nate of all people – and then lied to him. Her betrayal hurt him in a way that it might not hurt someone else who had not been through what he’d been through.
Theo’s Lack of Inheritance
When he found out he was related to the Abbott family, he was elated and ready to be part of the family. But, other people had different opinions. They did not. When Dina passed away, the entire family was shocked to find out that she had not included Theo in her will in any capacity. He thought she would share some of her inheritance with him, but it did not happen. He views this as the most horrible and heinous thing anyone can do to their family, and he will not get over this in any capacity.
Victor’s Fake Death
It’s been a while, but this betrayal is one that continues to go on. When he faked his death, he caused a lot of pain and anger that has not yet gone away. This betrayal has caused issues with his family, with his wife, with his kids, and with everyone else. It’s caused Victoria to make some questionable choices. It’s caused Nick to feel anger. It’s caused more harm to his family since he did this than just about anything else, and it’s been a big deal.
Mariah’s Affair
Does anyone remember when Mariah had a secret affair while Tessa was away? She was always suspicious of Tessa when she was not with her, and she’s the one who went and cheated. It was not a situation anyone was ready to take lightly. It was not a situation that anyone was willing to handle without some stress. It ate at her, too. It really did take her into a place where she was unsure she could move on, and it was the kind of situation that hurt the betrayer as much as it hurt the betrayed. Mariah is not that kind of person, and she had to go through a lot by herself as a result of her own actions. As we’ve never liked Tessa and Mariah together, we were not that upset by any of this, but we know that Mariah made herself suffer more than anyone else ever made her suffer. Her guilt ate at her.
Kyle Not Divorcing Lola Right Away
It might not seem like the biggest betrayal in the world, but this is kind of one of the biggest of the year. He might have been with Summer in reality, but things were just hurtful to her. Every single time he suggested that they move forward with their relationship and live together, she shot him down because he was still married. She couldn’t live with a married man. She wanted him to divorce his wife, but he always chose his wife over Summer. He didn’t want to hurt Lola more than he already had, and that was the biggest betrayal of all. If he truly loved Summer, he never would have chosen his wife over her. He never would have considered Lola’s feelings over Summer’s. It’s a hurtful situation.