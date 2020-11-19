The Five Greatest Years in Film History

Everyone has their own opinion on when the greatest years in film history are since to be fair there are quite a few of them. Every year a few movies come out that are considered great by some folks even if not everyone agrees. The point is that we all have different tastes in movies and as a result, it takes a tremendous effort for people to agree that yes, a movie was almost universally-loved and respected and can be said to be one of the best of the year. Thinking that there are more than a few that are loved in a year is kind of difficult since not only does it take the agreement of so many stating that there a reason to glorify the year for its great movies, but it needs to be remembered by those that made such a statement. Believe it or not, its entirely possible to forget a year when there were a lot of great movies, either because the year following was so much better, or because it was so long ago. Some would claim that such years were better in the golden age of film, but some would say that the best is yet to come since movies are only getting better. Since this is all a matter of opinion one can only go by stats and the overall idea that whichever year saw some of the greatest and most influential movies come would be among the best.
Here are some of the best years in the history of cinema.
5. 1957
Some folks might not want to admit it, but a lot of the older movies that can be pulled up from years past are actually quite impressive and for their time they were very well done. 12 Angry Men, The Seventh Seal, FunnyFace, and many more were well done and inspired a lot of movies that would come down the pipeline in later years. One thing that has to be remembered is that without the cinematic contributions that came in the decades before the changes we’ve grown up with, people had to act a lot more and convince the audience of their greatness without the special effects that would come later.
4. 2007
This year saw a lot of movies that people loved initially and have since looked back on and vilified for one reason or another. Some of it might have to be the final comprehension of what the story was all about, others might not enjoy the effects any longer, but many would still claim that they enjoy the movies, but that they’ve taken on a different meaning somehow. There Will Be Blood was definitely one of those that people found intriguing since Daniel Day-Lewis has always been a favored actor thanks to the level of effort he puts into every role. But as far as the year went, there were plenty of solid movies, but people don’t appear willing to admit it at this point.
3. 1989
Batman, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Uncle Buck, Dead Poet’s Society, do I need to go on? There were quite a few great movies released in this year that some of us had to grow up to fully understand, but many people still enjoyed it since they were new, they were fresh, and they were dynamic in a way that was just pure fun. This was when quite a few of the most classic actors were still in their prime as well and it helped since they were able to deliver roles that were nothing less than magnificent as well as inspired. Obviously the 90s would come along and show us something greater, but at this point, things were pretty good.
2. 1999
The 90s were known for being edgy and it’s great that they were since a lot of the movies that came out felt absolutely raw and powerful in a way that meant screaming to the sky that you were there and not caring who heard. These movies weren’t always the best but they often spoke to their intended generation in ways that were easily understood and were just blunt enough that a person didn’t really need to dig that much further to get the gist of them. Plus, there was a lot of action in this year and it was great since the fact that some of the movies were duds, there were many that were absolutely fantastic.
1. 1983
The Outsiders, Scarface, and many others made this year great and brought evidence that things were going to change in a big way since a lot of movies dealt with this theme in one way or another. Some could laugh this off and say that a lot of movies do this every year, and they’d be partially right. But this year was so packed with great movies that it was easy to think that things were in fact going to change, and they were only going to get better.
There’s really no single definitive year that was best since they all produced a host of great movies.