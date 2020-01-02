Home
The Five Most Depressing Movies of 2019

When it comes to the depressing movies of 2019 this list is likely going to confuse a few people since the overall content of some of them isn’t full-on depressing but the fact that they were made might have been the reason they were selected. That and the fact that their content is either well done and still depressing or poorly executed and by extension even MORE depressing is how this list was put together. 2019 was a mix of a lot of different ideas and movies that came to be that either shouldn’t have been or were gratefully received by the public. Some of them are still questionable since they might have been better off being left on the drawing board and allowed to advance no further, while others were actually good tries at something that could have been great but fell just shy of the mark somehow.

With that in mind, here are the most depressing movies of 2019.

5. Terminator: Dark Fate

If this confuses you then you might not have seen the movie since the depressing part is that it ditched John Connor in the opening with a very clear following that men were no longer needed to lead and that it was a woman’s future that needed to be shaped and molded to save humanity. This isn’t the only movie to carry this message but it was one of those that held it loud and proud while stomping all over the source material and cherry-picking from the canon it was made to obliterate. To think that it could have all been averted by an alternate ending in Terminator 2 is kind of funny really, and yes, kind of depressing.

4. Gemini Man

This really felt like it was going to be Will Smith’s return to action, but maybe that’s coming up this month when Bad Boys for Life finally hits theaters. This one was more like a mid-life crisis since Smith plays an aging assassin that has been targeted for termination by the same people he’s worked with for so long. The only trick is that apparently when going after a world-class assassin it’s necessary to clone him first and then train and send the clone in as this tends to indicate that the clone will be able to mirror the assassin and thereby match him step for step. It’s kind of a silly premise but it could have been better without the existentialism that was such a huge part of the movie.

3. Joker

The people have spoken and Joker is apparently one of the favorite movies of 2019 that was actually born out of depression since Arthur Fleck is not a rational-minded human being and is insanely depressed throughout the movie. Thankfully for the people this gives rise to a persona that eventually blossoms into someone that acts as a firebrand for a city that’s already on the brink of disaster and a chaotic ruin. Whether a sequel will come out or the movie will exist as a standalone is still kind of hard to tell since the director in charge of the first movie is willing and ready to get rolling again, but if it does then it might eventually see the rise or at least hint of a Batman character.

2. The Fanatic

If you can believe it, this movie was directed by Fred Durst, yes, that Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit. The story is pretty simple since it’s about an autistic fan named Moose that gets rejected when trying to get his favorite action star’s autograph. He then finds a way to locate the star’s home, which doesn’t sit too well with the star when he notices Moose hanging out in his neighborhood. Of course things escalate when Moose enters his home illegally, ties him up, and then attempts to get his autograph. When Moose unties the star he gets beaten within an inch of his life and is allowed to leave, but the twist is that the star is arrested for the murder of his housekeeper, a crime that Moose committed.

1. Cats

Oh where to start with this one? Not only was it creepy to watch the trailer but a lot of people that watched it apparently thought that it was even more so taking in more than a few minutes of it. For a movie with such a star-studded cast it’s hard to imagine just how this one was pooched so badly and why anyone thought it was a good idea. From the effects to the look of it this movie was something that seemed to reek to high heaven on the way up and on the way back to the litter box. Depressing might not be the right word to describe it, but certainly the revenue that was lost can fit into the intended category. Alex Cooke of FS has more to say about this movie.

Not every movie is going to be great after all.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Add Comment

