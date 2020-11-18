The Five Most Evil Futurama Characters in the Show’s History

Futurama is still on the talking block after so long and it’s starting to feel as though people are trying to revive it in some way since the talk about it hasn’t ceased in a while. If it does come back then okay, but until then it’s a talking point that is bound to pop up now and then and continue to make people wonder just what might be possible if the stars were to align in the right manner. When it comes to talking about the evilest characters on the show, however, the vilest and untrustworthy among them, there’s a lot of talk that could go in a lot of different directions since it’s all a matter of perspective and who is willing to defend who and why. The whole idea of who is the worst among them is kind of a hard notion to come up with, but some folks believe that they have the one name that might trump them all, but then so do many others when talking about other individuals from the show. Some folks might come up with a different list for this particular category, but in the interest of trying to agree with some folks, it was necessary to take a fairly broad range.
Here are some of the evilest characters from Futurama.
5. Bender
Bender falls to the bottom of this mostly because he’s not the epitome of evil but he’s definitely not that nicest character to ever be created. He was undoubtedly created with a very evil spark in him, but blaming Bender for this doesn’t sound like the smartest idea. Throughout the program, though it can be seen that this side of his character is fairly obvious and is difficult to dismiss since Bender is kind of a self-serving individual that isn’t always the most pleasant person to be around. But thinking that he’s so irredeemably evil is kind of a stretch even on his bad days since there’s always a reason to think otherwise.
4. Brain Slug
The reason that the brain slugs are this far down is that they’re trying to advance their own species at the expense of others, so it’s pretty evil in a way but it’s not necessarily the worst, purposeful evil that a person can come up with since there are moments when one might think that the slugs are only doing what comes naturally to the species. But then again, there are plenty of other aliens that are doing what comes naturally when it comes to ripping people apart, so the act of evil that comes from dominating someone’s brain is easy to categorize and claim as an evil act. But seriously, thanks to the fact that they’re fairly easy to get rid of they’re not that high on the list.
3. Zapp Brannigan
It’s the fact that Zapp is so stupid that makes him that bad of a guy since anything he does he happens to think is just as right and justified as possible. Those that think that he’s a great military presence either don’t know him well enough or are simply gullible, but on the show, he’s one of the most idiotic characters of all and one of the most inherently dangerous since he has no common sense and no desire to find any since he’s just that big of a doofus that can’t see past his own shortcomings. This is the kind of person that’s evil simply because he doesn’t know the meaning of the word and thinks it sounds cool.
2. Robot Santa Claus
This is the last Santa you want checking the naughty/nice list since it’s bound to happen that if anyone sneezes and doesn’t say ‘excuse me’ he’s going to put them on the naughty list and shove coal down their throat or in their stocking, whichever comes first, to be honest. But the idea of a robotic Santa is something that’s inherently creepy as well as just wrong, which only heightens the trepidation that might be felt towards this character since he’s creepy to look at as well. As far as being evil, it’s more or less because he takes the idea of punishing the naughty people a little too far, like into psycho territory.
1. Mom/Carol Miller
She’s just flat out mean and doesn’t care, and she doesn’t care that people know about it either. If someone were to make Mr. Burns into a woman, sharpen his wit and shave off a number of years, they might be as close as they’ll get to Carol since she’s just so much meaner and so much smarter that she might actually make Burns look like Barney from the Simpsons. Plus, she has absolutely no shame when it comes to the things she does. Why should she? She rules over so much that there’s almost no way to really stop her.
Some folks might have picked a few different characters, but at the time these are the ones that stood out.