The Five Most Sexist TV Shows of All-Time

We live in an interesting time now when everything that’s perceived as sexist, racist, and whatever other -ist is being called out all at once even if it ends up contradicting or targeting things that those doing the accusing might like. There’s no doubt about it that some shows from the past and even from the recent past have been sexist in their attitudes and have shown a few things that have been kind of problematic. But one thing that a lot of people tend to forget is that there are plenty of ways that this has backfired for some shows and it’s even been written into the plot at times. Excusing the worst of it isn’t necessary since there are attitudes and practices that have been changed over the years thankfully, and the fact is that the roles of women and minorities have definitely increased and changed from one decade to another since as of now the diversity in Hollywood is greater than it’s ever been, no matter how much people want to argue about it. But in terms of sexism, this can still be found, though one has to admit that the problems it can bring are often nipped pretty quickly or are somehow tolerated by those that continue to call out everything but tend to miss a few things here and there that are kind of interesting.
With that in mind, here are a few of the most sexist TV shows of all time.
5. Frasier
When you really take the time to look at it, Frasier’s father was as old school as they came, yet he was still a respectful individual. But the women in Frasier are often seen as less skilled than men unless they’re in a position that’s typically filled by women. If they’re professionals then they’re often seen as frigid, kind of rigid in their beliefs, and even prone to being the type of women that are almost emotionally sterile. Of course, this isn’t the case for all of them, but at the same time, Frasier is a show that caters more to men by showing many more intelligent and successful males while women are not second class but are definitely not seen as equals at all times.
4. Friends
This one took a bit of time to think about since the argument is that the men are all goal-oriented and have a definite direction in life, while the women are all neurotic, ditzy, or fairly unstable. Also, those women that are successful tend to be so in a field that is dominated by women. The funny thing here is that Monica’s job caters to men quite often as well and men and women can both excel in catering, while Rachel’s success is all well and good, but for much of the show she’s kind of a hard person to like simply because she’s too flighty at times. In the meantime, Phoebe is just Phoebe, and she’s a lot of fun while not always being a complete ditz.
3. UFO
It’s fair to say that a lot of people probably don’t remember this show since it aired back in the 70s and it’s likely that today it might not get much play, or it might since one thing people forget when mentioning outfits and attitudes in a TV show is that while the shows have changed, a lot of things have stayed the same. It’s easy to admit that the uniforms weren’t all that practical on this show, but they rarely are in TV shows or in movies and there’s a LOT of material out there that people aren’t talking about as we continue to rail and rant and rave, or listen to it anyway, when it comes to various programs that aired so long ago.
2. Married…With Children
This one is hard to defend since there were a lot of sexist attitudes, but there were a lot of ways that the show countered it as well since the main character, Al Bundy, often paid for his sexist attitude. He was constantly at war with his next-door neighbor, Marcy, who was a raging feminist that had no qualms about admitting as much. But almost every remark he made and action he took, Al paid for since as controversial as the show was, people loved it, and Al had to take his lumps on a regular basis. So as sexist as this show was at times, it was balanced in the way it took everything out on the worst offenders.
1. The Man Show
There’s not much in the way of a defense for this one other than to say that it was a bunch of guys having fun looking at women bouncing on trampolines and acting like knuckle-draggers. As someone who did watch the show when it was still on the air, I can admit that it was funny and that yes, it was definitely one that exploited women quite often, but in the name of entertainment it was a comedy, and it did serve its purpose. But yes, it was one of the most sexist shows ever.
The thing with sexism is that getting away from it is possible, but balancing it out somehow tends to be better for the entertainment industry instead of abolishing it.