The Five Most Shocking Young and the Restless Moments of 2020

Young and the Restless fans can all agree that 2020 has been filled with shocking moments. From the beginning of the year when things were looking up for some and falling completely apart for others to the fact that we were a mere 2.5 months into the year when the world was shut down, the show was off the air a month later, and we went months without seeing a new episode, it’s all been sheer chaos. In the history of the soap, never has filming been shut down for extended periods of time – meaning months – when the cast and crew could not film and be on set, and it was a shocking moment for all. It does, perhaps, make the rest of the shocking moments that occurred this year look a little tame in comparison. Soap fans expect to see people come back from the dead, people die, people cheat, and even people who look like one person but are really another; what they never expected was a global pandemic that shut down production for months. However, that aside, we still have five scenarios we think might still shock fans that occurred in 2020.
Dina’s Death
We knew it was coming, but let’s be very clear. Her death itself was not a surprise or a shock to us. Her health has been declining for years. The simple fact of the matter is that we all thought she was dying every time we turned around for years. We’ve thought this since at least 2018, and she’s just pulled through a little bit at a time. What shocked us about this one is the fact that they pulled the plug on her life when she was in the middle of all that was going on in her family. A new grandson, and family drama, and the fact that fans didn’t want to have anything else sad happen in a year like 2020. That’s what shocked us.
Sally Spectra’s Arrival
Another shocking moment in Genoa City this year was the arrival of the lovely Sally Spectra. First and foremost, she belongs in LA with the Bold and the Beautiful crew, and she is desperately missed over there. But, we love that she is not entirely gone, so we will take it. She’s got some ties to some people in Genoa City, so that works out. However, fans were left stunned when she went from one city to another and showed up in Genoa City. It was a shocking change in her life, and a shocking situation for fans to swallow.
Theo’s Departure
When it was announced that the actor playing Theo would be exiting the show, fans were a little upset. It was a shock to all of us considering we really only just decided we liked him. He had too many troublesome moments in the past, did a few too many things we were not down with, and he had some issues. But, he was growing on everyone. He became part of the family – literally after some DNA tests – and we were fans. He was also another young man in a show filled with older men. There are so many young women in Genoa City, and there simply are not enough men their age to keep this together. We’ll just have to settle for watching Kyle try to juggle every single young woman in town by himself. Which, we might add, is painful.
The Billy and Lily Situation
It’s been nothing if not a very slow burn, but it is not one anyone saw coming. We all remember when Billy pursued Lily on the internet a long time ago – by lying to her and pretending to be someone else. It didn’t work then, and we are shocked that they think it should work now. Maybe we are alone in our feelings, but the romance that is brewing between the two of them is one of the most shocking situations of 2020 thus far. We didn’t see it coming. It was never on our radar, and we don’t know how we feel about it.
Elena’s Betrayal
What’s shocking about the fact that she had a secret affair at the clinic with Nate is not so much that she had a secret affair. It’s that she had it with Nate. Now, we know that they had some chemistry in the past, but she’s so into Devon and their relationship had grown so much throughout the year. They seemed really happy, and she was so on board with being with him even though he was scared. He was scared and hesitant at first after losing his wife and their unborn baby to a car accident in which his sister was the cause of the accident. He also lost his father. His life fell apart, and he was terrified to put his broken heart on the line again. But, she convinced him to do it, and he did. And, then she sleeps with his actual cousin? It shocked us she would do this, and we maintain it’s because it was so low and so dirty.