Home
Movies
The Five Most Visually Stunning Superhero Movies Ever Made

The Five Most Visually Stunning Superhero Movies Ever Made

1 min ago

It’s amazing how downplayed a superhero movie can be at times merely because it’s a fictional story based on a comic book. It’s even more amazing since the stunning visuals that are presented tend to make these movies even more impressive given that they can create a level of inspiration that is second to none when compared to movies that are based in reality and have very well-defined and set rules when it comes to the imagery and visuals they present. In all fairness, a movie doesn’t have to belong to one genre or another for the visuals to be absolutely stunning, but sometimes it does help when reality is suspended just long enough to the point across that what we see and perceive isn’t always limit to which a visual can be taken. In a lot of superhero movies, this has been made quite obvious since what they’ve shown us is that the human imagination can create wonders that are beyond reckoning at times since some of what we’ve seen has been nothing less than awe-inspiring and has helped to push the idea that such movies are and will remain visual masterpieces that will continue to inspire greatness in cinema.

Here are five of the most stunningly visual superhero movies ever made.

5. Batman (1989)

By the time Tim Burton came around with his version of Batman we’d already seen superheroes on screen before, but somehow Burton took it to another level that wasn’t quite out of this world but was still something that was undeniably cool since it dark and gritty but it was also well beyond anything we’d seen to date. The Batman movie that really kicked it all off kept things fairly realistic in the dark and imaginative way that Burton likes to play, but it didn’t go so out of control as the next few Batman movies would do. This looked like a city that people might actually live in, not a statue-laden metropolis that made no sense from a visual standpoint.

4. Captain America: Civil War

By this point the MCU had already made it a habit to blow everyone’s socks off with their visuals since from the time Iron Man came out to the release of this movie, the visuals had been nothing but stunning. In this particular chapter though the filmmaker had to bring out all the tricks in order to get this many heroes on the screen and incorporate all of their unique abilities, not to mention the battleground where they would finally stand against one another in order to unleash some of their most devastating attacks. The battle between Captain America and Iron Man was understandably the most inspirational moment of the whole movie after all.

3. Wonder Woman

This was the kick in the pants that DC really needed to keep going since the movie brought to life one of the most iconic superheroes of the brand and did so in an amazing fashion. When the reality of WWII unwittingly invaded Themyscira, Diana was still a trained princess but not yet a seasoned warrior. By taking her out of the island paradise and setting her firmly in the world of human beings it was made clear that as powerful as she was, Diana remained incredibly naive since she believed that killing a god could eliminate the need for people to war against one another. It might have worked for a little bit, but obviously it wasn’t the root cause.

2. Avengers: Endgame

This movie absolutely HAD to be big, and it had to have some of the most stunning visuals of all since it was the end of an era so to speak. It was the final battle against Thanos, the one that meant the most since it would decide the fate of the world moving forward. Thanos was, unfortunately, just as skewed when it came to power and personality as the rest of the characters were, but at the very least he was a legitimate threat that had to be dealt with, and the Avengers did this in spectacular fashion as they called in the reserves in a way that was nothing short of epic. Where the MCU goes from here is going to be interesting to see.

1. Doctor Strange

There’s not much that can top Doctor Strange when it comes to visuals in superhero movies since really, the small amount of time that was used to show him that the world he believes in so much was just another small part of the worlds he didn’t know about was enough to leave many people dizzy. In fact, the visuals that are used throughout the rest of the movie are so mind-numbing that some people have no doubt been turned off simply because their sensibilities can’t take this kind of ride. But for others, they can’t wait for more.

Superhero movies can be more than just colorful tales about super-beings after all, as their visuals can amaze even the most jaded audience member.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Highfire TV Show Showcases Nicolas Cage as a Vodka Drinking Dragon
What We Learned from The Tehran Trailer for Apple TV
What We Learned from The Trailer for Netflix’s “Grand Army”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Showtime’s Love Fraud
The Five Most Visually Stunning Superhero Movies Ever Made
Mean Girls Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment
The Five Most Complex Movies of the 21st Century
The Five Best “Immortals” Movies of All-Time
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicolas Cantu
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Niv Sultan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gong Li
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon Butler
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game