The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time

People might think that they’ve seen a lot of villains from the Marvel universe already, but they really haven’t seen anything other than a handful of the biggest and most noticeable villains that are there to be used. Some of them might never get used either because they’re too scary, or because the budget would increase exponentially for all the characters that would be needed. It’s also possible that since some of them are bound to Spider-Man that they won’t be used unless Sony and the MCU want to come to a firmer agreement. But Marvel has a wide array of villains that are absolutely terrifying for different reasons, and it’s difficult to pick through them when it comes to which ones are scariest since let’s be honest, a lot of people are scared by different things, which means that what’s terrifying to one person might be commonplace or even comical to another. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are scary enough that they’ve actually been deemed as the type that won’t be shown in the MCU since they could possibly be a little too difficult to present in any family-friendly movie. One has to admit that even Deadpool, which is now owned by Disney, has toned down their villains in the last two movies since Deadpool gets rather gory in the comics and is usually cracking a joke while it’s happening. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are horrifying to think of since their arrival would mean the deaths of a lot of people and destruction on a level that many studios might not want to display.
Here are several of the scariest villains from the Marvel universe.
5. Proteus
A lot of people might not know about Kevin MacTaggert, or Proteus, since he’s rarely been played upon as a major threat, but he’s a villain that can alter reality within a given area and he’s been kind of a thorn in the side of the X-Men and their affiliated teams for a while. He’s also a being of pure energy that can possess other bodies, which will eventually burn out since the power he holds is too great for an organic body. His main weaknesses have to do with the fact that he has to jump from one host to another, and funnily enough, metal. For an omega-level mutant, he hasn’t been used in a major way in the past, but he’s definitely done some damage.
4. Knull
The reason Knull is so horrifying is pretty simple: he’s a god. When one thinks of Venom and Carnage, and any of the symbiotes that have shown up over the years, it’s horrifying enough. This is the character that created their kind out of darkness and spite. Knull did a great deal of damage in The King in Black series and the guy is utterly ruthless, which makes it clear that if he did somehow show up in a Spider-Man movie he’d likely be taken down several pegs and turned into another run of the mill villain, which would be too bad. This is the type of individual that’s best when he’s allowed to be as bad as he can be.
3. The Brood
The Brood is kind of like Marvel’s answer to the xenomorphs that were featured in the Alien franchise, but instead of bursting through a person’s chest, a new member of the Brood actually is changed into one of the insectoid creatures by the embryo that is implanted within their body. There have been a few heroes that have avoided this, Wolverine being one of them since his healing factor wouldn’t allow the infection to take hold. But Captain Marvel has dealt with the Brood quite often as well. This enemy might actually be too creepy to bring into the MCU, but it would be kind of interesting to see.
2. Carnage
There’s not a lot of explanation needed with this one since Carnage is like Venom, just crazier. Cletus Kasady doesn’t really care who he kills or why, he enjoys it, and his symbiote enjoys it just as much. The kind of killing spree that these two can go on is something that a lot of heroes can’t stop that easily, and more than Spider-Man has tried in the past. Deadpool has even gone up against Carnage, and if not for his healing factor he would have been killed off a few panels into the comic. Carnage is no one to mess around with since he has all of Venom’s strengths and more, but his weaknesses aren’t quite as pronounced.
1. Hela
Hela is another one that’s kind of creepy, but the version we did get of her in Thor: Ragnarok feels a bit exaggerated, to say the least. It’s true, in Norse legends she is the goddess of death, but in the old legends, she’s definitely scarier due to her appearance. But anyone that can take on a full city of Asgardians and then take on a thunder god, a Valkyrie, and a fire giant is someone that people might be wise to be scared of, at least just a little.
There are many, many more to think about.