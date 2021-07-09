Home
Entertainment
The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time

The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time

1 min ago

People might think that they’ve seen a lot of villains from the Marvel universe already, but they really haven’t seen anything other than a handful of the biggest and most noticeable villains that are there to be used. Some of them might never get used either because they’re too scary, or because the budget would increase exponentially for all the characters that would be needed. It’s also possible that since some of them are bound to Spider-Man that they won’t be used unless Sony and the MCU want to come to a firmer agreement. But Marvel has a wide array of villains that are absolutely terrifying for different reasons, and it’s difficult to pick through them when it comes to which ones are scariest since let’s be honest, a lot of people are scared by different things, which means that what’s terrifying to one person might be commonplace or even comical to another. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are scary enough that they’ve actually been deemed as the type that won’t be shown in the MCU since they could possibly be a little too difficult to present in any family-friendly movie. One has to admit that even Deadpool, which is now owned by Disney, has toned down their villains in the last two movies since Deadpool gets rather gory in the comics and is usually cracking a joke while it’s happening. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are horrifying to think of since their arrival would mean the deaths of a lot of people and destruction on a level that many studios might not want to display.

Here are several of the scariest villains from the Marvel universe.

5. Proteus

A lot of people might not know about Kevin MacTaggert, or Proteus, since he’s rarely been played upon as a major threat, but he’s a villain that can alter reality within a given area and he’s been kind of a thorn in the side of the X-Men and their affiliated teams for a while. He’s also a being of pure energy that can possess other bodies, which will eventually burn out since the power he holds is too great for an organic body. His main weaknesses have to do with the fact that he has to jump from one host to another, and funnily enough, metal. For an omega-level mutant, he hasn’t been used in a major way in the past, but he’s definitely done some damage.

4. Knull

The reason Knull is so horrifying is pretty simple: he’s a god. When one thinks of Venom and Carnage, and any of the symbiotes that have shown up over the years, it’s horrifying enough. This is the character that created their kind out of darkness and spite. Knull did a great deal of damage in The King in Black series and the guy is utterly ruthless, which makes it clear that if he did somehow show up in a Spider-Man movie he’d likely be taken down several pegs and turned into another run of the mill villain, which would be too bad. This is the type of individual that’s best when he’s allowed to be as bad as he can be.

3. The Brood

The Brood is kind of like Marvel’s answer to the xenomorphs that were featured in the Alien franchise, but instead of bursting through a person’s chest, a new member of the Brood actually is changed into one of the insectoid creatures by the embryo that is implanted within their body. There have been a few heroes that have avoided this, Wolverine being one of them since his healing factor wouldn’t allow the infection to take hold. But Captain Marvel has dealt with the Brood quite often as well. This enemy might actually be too creepy to bring into the MCU, but it would be kind of interesting to see.

2. Carnage

There’s not a lot of explanation needed with this one since Carnage is like Venom, just crazier. Cletus Kasady doesn’t really care who he kills or why, he enjoys it, and his symbiote enjoys it just as much. The kind of killing spree that these two can go on is something that a lot of heroes can’t stop that easily, and more than Spider-Man has tried in the past. Deadpool has even gone up against Carnage, and if not for his healing factor he would have been killed off a few panels into the comic. Carnage is no one to mess around with since he has all of Venom’s strengths and more, but his weaknesses aren’t quite as pronounced.

1. Hela

Hela is another one that’s kind of creepy, but the version we did get of her in Thor: Ragnarok feels a bit exaggerated, to say the least. It’s true, in Norse legends she is the goddess of death, but in the old legends, she’s definitely scarier due to her appearance. But anyone that can take on a full city of Asgardians and then take on a thunder god, a Valkyrie, and a fire giant is someone that people might be wise to be scared of, at least just a little.

There are many, many more to think about.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country
El Camino
Five Bizarre Injuries That Happened on the Set of TV Shows
Five Questions That ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Didn’t Answer
The Imaginary Pitch Meeting for The Falcon and Winter Soldier
Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary
Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies
Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring
The Reason Why Robert De Niro Chose Not to Do The Movie “Big”
The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Randeep Hooda
Hugh Jackman Seems to Be Teasing a Return as Wolverine
Relax by Watching 2 Hours of Ambient 4K Antarctica Footage
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
destiny 2
How Does Bungie Shake Things up With Destiny 2’s Mid-Season 14 Update?
solstice of heroes
How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2
cyberpunk 2077
Is Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Fixed After All This Time?
vault of glass master mode
How Will The Vault of Glass Master Mode Work in Destiny 2?