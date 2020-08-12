The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time

The Marvel Universe is still unveiling more characters as time continues to go on, but when you think of how many characters are still out there one might start feeling a sentimental longing for the Thanos that the MCU gave us. The mad titan in the MCU has been proven to be far less imposing than the comics version, but there are villains out there in the Marvel Univers that make Thanos pale in comparison, largely because they have fewer inhibitions and aren’t possessed of a specific purpose at times. They simply desire what they need, what they want, and will do anything to get it. Some of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel Universe are those that don’t have a lot of checks and balances to their character other than the heroes that have to put them down from time to time and whatever other limitations they come with. If not for having at least a few shortcomings, some villains would no doubt be able to take over pretty much anything they desired and the Marvel Universe would be a war-torn landscape that would never fully recover from the constant fighting that would likely occur.
Here are a few of the most terrifying villains from the Marvel Universe.
5. Kilgrave, The Purple Man
This probably feels laughable since Kilgrave isn’t really physically imposing. But when he’s allowed to speak the real horror of what he can do is unveiled, as Jessica Jones has figured out in the past. His powers of persuasion and the ability to get anyone to do just about anything are well-known to a lot of fans. The thing with this type of power is that Kilgrave really doesn’t have to be a physically imposing individual. He just has to have the ability to speak in order to get people to do what he wants, and from there everything becomes pretty easy since he’s a very hard individual to resist.
4. Hela
While Thanos worships death, Hela is literally the goddess of death, and her purpose is easy to determine, but her desire in the MCU at this point has been to make certain that her needs and desires are put ahead of any possible purpose that she was given. In the comics, she’s more or less the ruler of the underworld in her own right and has a lot more self-control. In the MCU though her power is insanely high since every moment spent in Asgard allows her to grow stronger. Whether she’s dead for good after her run-in with Surtur or not in Thor: Ragnarok, will determine just how tough she really is.
3. Galactus
The guy consumes the life force of planets, leaving them as lifeless husks afterward, so yes, of course, he’s terrifying. He’s able to be defeated or at least diverted though since the amount of energy it takes to feed on a planet has been diverted before when he’s had to fend off certain enemies that found a way to keep his appetites in check. But when Galactus is good and mad one can assume that he’ll become one of the most dangerous individuals in the galaxy since his power is on the same level or above those that are considered to be gods. He’s taken on the likes of Zeus and Odin and still walked away, so yes, he’s a dangerous individual.
2. The Brood
Think of Ridley Scott’s xenomorphs, then think of the egg as it hatches and doesn’t burst from your chest, but takes over your entire body in an effort to recreate it in the image of the disgusting creatures known as the Brood. Originally created as an enemy for the X-Men to worry about, these insectoid creatures have been seen throughout the years and are disgusting but insanely dangerous creatures that have tangled with the mutants more than once and have even tried to take out Wolverine, who managed to resist the transformation thanks to his healing factor. When it comes to villains they’re not the worst, but they’re definitely among the most horror-worthy.
1. The First Firmament
Eternity is the embodiment of the Marvel Universe, basically encompassing everything that exists. But the strange thing to hear is that he’s not the first embodiment of the Marvel Universe, but the 8th. The First Firmament is the first Eternity that came into existence, and at one point turned evil since the act of creation was to make beings that it could converse with. Unfortunately, when the creations argued with their creator they were destroyed. One can just imagine what might happen if Eternity were to turn evil, but this is the answer to that question since the First Firmament became the evil that many people might worry over. Just imagine an evil, sentient galaxy that could destroy pretty much anything with a gesture.
Thanos is kind of a lightweight compared to some of these figures.