The Five Smartest Superheroes in the DCEU

With so many characters in the DC universe, it’s kind of limiting to have to choose the smartest heroes from the DCEU, especially considering that so few have been seen on the big screen. In terms of the DC universe, there are quite a few intelligent individuals that have established themselves as heroes, but in the cinematic universe there is only a handful to choose from, and their intellect has been shown sparingly in favor of displaying their heroism and their need to stand out as the saviors of their respective stories. While the picks might surprise you there is good reasoning for each one of them since in the comics it’s been established that being big and strong isn’t the only thing that makes a hero great, as many of them are quite intelligent a well as skilled in a variety of ways that makes them a little too over-powered at times given that they’re strong, intelligent, and know almost everything under the sun since it’s so hard to surprise any of them or get one up on them. But they do have varying levels of intelligence since there are those among them that are definitely more prone to flaunting their vast intelligence while the others will hang back and display the wisdom that comes with being this smart.
Here are a few of the smartest heroes in the DCEU.
5. Superman
He’s not just a heavily-muscled blockhead after all. In the comics, Superman is actually quite intelligent, but we haven’t been given a lot of chance to see just how smart Clark is in the movies as of yet, considering that he’s been seen as a traveling vagrant with a troubled past or someone that’s there to even out a battle that the Justice League should have been able to handle on their own. But he’s smarter than average and has been known to use that intelligence now and again in order to help others and himself. How smart he really is kind of depends on who you ask, but the man of steel isn’t a dummy.
4. Wonder Woman
Considering how long she’s been around and the fact that she’s an immortal, Wonder Woman should be able to learn quite a bit and apply it in a number of ways since she’s no longer the naive Amazon princess that she was after leaving home. She doesn’t exactly have the same level of intellect that some of her teammates do, but Diana is still no slouch when it comes to various aspects of the world that others might not know that much about. Her intelligence definitely extends more towards history and warfare, but in these fields, she’s hard to match since her level of intelligence when it comes to world history is possibly one of the best on the team.
3. Flash
The guy isn’t exactly at the same level as a lot of people but he’s still quite intelligent and he does have skills that are usually put to good use. Barry is kind of a different person on the big screen than he might have been on TV and in the comics, but he’s still a bright individual that’s only really hampered by his own insecurities and a few other character flaws that he might have to get around considering that he’s more of a kid in the Justice League and has yet to really acclimate to the hero life. It could be said that he’s a brilliant individual but just doesn’t know what to do with his smarts.
2. Cyborg
It might sound like Cyborg should be placed above Batman simply because of the capacity he carries for so much more knowledge to be downloaded, but even Victor has his limits. His organic side is still very much in control most times and while he’s a very intelligent individual he does rely heavily upon his more technological side when it comes to accessing the information he might need. This means that while he’s definitely one of those near the top of the list he’s still someone that might not have made it if not for being as augmented as he is.
1. Batman
There have been arguments over who is smarter when it comes to various MCU and DC characters, and while Tony Stark likely has Batman beat when it comes to technical know-how and a few other things, Bruce Wayne is by far the better detective as well as the better fighter. When it comes to his gadgets and vehicles though it feels as though he’s capable of working on them and can make some modifications, but otherwise he has a lot of help and his intelligence is best displayed when it comes to outwitting his enemies and being able to use his intellect to gain the upper hand in various situations.
One thing that appears to be a must for a lot of DC heroes is intelligence.