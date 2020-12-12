The Five Worst Alien Vs. Human Fights in Movies or TV

Just as there are great fights between aliens and humans in the movies, and even on TV, there are some of the worst we’ve ever seen on the big and small screens as well since many factors play into this. Either the budget wasn’t big enough to include a better scene, the choreography wasn’t considered, or it simply wasn’t meant to be that big of a deal. The downside of this however is that people tend to notice the best and the worst times since they become memorable in different ways. When it comes to the worst of moments though it’s bound to happen that people are going to remember such moments simply because they were that bad and actually kind of laughable now that enough time has passed. It’s either that or they were just so bad that people can’t help but wonder what the writers and the directors were thinking when putting these scenes in. To be fair, there are bad scenes that made it in under the pretense that the entire movie was ridiculous and so things couldn’t possibly get worse. But then again, some scenes are just plain bad.
Here are some of the worst human vs. alien fights in TV and movies.
5. Dillon vs. Xenomorph-Alien 3
There are a couple of reasons for putting this on the list, and one of them is pretty simple, the fact that Ripley wanted to die anyway since she had an alien inside of her and wasn’t going to make it to the end. So in that case, pour the lead and have done with it. The second part is that when it comes to a human vs. a xenomorph, the outcome is hardly ever in question since the bug-like creatures will slaughter the average human. But give credit to Dillon on this one, he eggs the thing on to keep it good and pissed off and holds onto it for a handful of seconds. In fact, the reason for putting this entry on the list is because the fight should have gone on at least a little longer, with Dillon getting a few possible shots in.
4. Arcaders vs. Pac Man-Pixels
So let’s see, apart from many people thinking that this movie was just nothing but awful, which I kind of disagree with (there were fun moments), there are three gamers that know how Pac Man operates and one that actually created the character. Plus, walking towards this thing with an arm extended was stupid, to begin with since it had already been seen that the aliens weren’t pulling any punches, so it was dumb to expect that Pac Man would recognize his creator since it wasn’t the real Pac Man. But then came the cheat codes which Eddie used, which still makes no sense considering that there’s really no explanation of how he maneuvered around Pac Man unless there was a thruway at the bottom of one of the buildings in his way. This movie tends to operate on the idea that if you can go without an in-depth explanation then you’ll enjoy it.
3. Cade vs. Guardian Knight-Transformers: The Last Knight
Let’s put aside the whole idea that the movie didn’t really excite a lot of the fans since they’d already learned to become used to disappointment, but while this isn’t a true fight scene between Cade and the Guardians, this simple act is still enough to elicit a groan from a lot of people who understand the basics of what happens when a larger mass exerts force upon a smaller mass. In other words, it doesn’t matter that Cade had a special, Cybertronian sword that might have shielded him from the impact, the sheer force of the Guardian’s strike should have put him on the ground at the very least. Plus, the explosion that went off before that should have incapacitated him to the point that moving about like this would be impossible. But hey, movie magic works in wondrous ways.
2. Killer Klown vs. Biker-Killer Klowns from Outer Space
This is one of those times when you just have to shake your head and go with it since the fact that the people in this movie didn’t recoil in fear from the clowns, to begin with, was bad enough. But standing around and messing with something that looks like it crawled up out of the pits of some hellish carnival doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of a good night. But actually asking this thing if it’s going to knock his block off is one of the quickest and dumbest examples of foreshadowing that’s ever occurred. Seriously, the movie was all kinds of dumb, but it’s still become a cult classic all the same.
1. Captain Kirk vs. Gorn-Star Trek
It’s hard to say why the video isn’t showing, but anyone that’s seen anything to do with the original series of Star Trek should know that this is still considered to be one of the worst fights in the franchise since there’s pretty much no point to it and no real investment when it comes to the acting portion of it. In short, this takes the prize for one of the worst human vs. alien fights simply because it’s that bad.
Sometimes fight scenes are better to laugh at than anything.