The Five Worst Steven Spielberg Movies of His Career

It’s hard to say that Steven Spielberg has done anything that could be considered even close to ‘bad’ since he’s been such a huge force in the movie industry over the years that trying to say that he’s done anything subpar is almost like speaking blasphemy in a church. But there are a few movies that don’t really stand up as well as they should when compared to his biggest hits since for one reason or another they just don’t pass muster. It could be the script, the dialogue, the overall story, or just something that’s hard to define, but for any that want to spring to Spielberg’s defense and cite his many awards and legendary career, it’s time to settle down and realize that even those that have risen so high in the industry aren’t perfect since they had to have a few missteps in order to get to the point where they could make a movie without anyone thinking that they’d erred somewhere. Asking pretty much anyone it’s still likely that there will be those that will point out a few things in any Spielberg movie that they didn’t like or that they felt could be altered in some way.
Here are a few of Steven Spielberg’s worst movies.
5. Always
It is hard to imagine anything with Richard Dreyfuss and John Goodman being called bad or in any way ‘the worst’, but when talking about Spielberg one does have to remember that this designation would still count as the best if these movies had been done by anyone else. Always is a touching story to be certain, and it does have a few comedic moments in it that can amuse those that understand the humor and why it’s there, but it definitely isn’t for everyone. Plus, the main action feels as though it’s over and done with so quickly that it makes little to no sense. There are a few false starts leading up to the end, but they never produce much of anything.
4. Jurassic Park: The Lost World
It almost feels as though Spielberg was looking for lightning in a bottle with this one, much as Jurassic World has done with its sequels, but the fact is that nothing has topped the first one in a long time. The book, written by Michael Crichton, was far better in this case since it actually explored the characters and had a few points that weren’t followed by the movie. But when it comes to bringing dinosaurs back to life and the money that can be made from it, the trick appears to be that those that are shown how bad of an idea it tends to shut down right up until the moment when a T. Rex or something worse is snacking on their leg. In that manner, this movie became a little dull since it meant that things were only going to continue in this manner.
3. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
It really feels as though this movie shouldn’t have been made since it’s left people wanting another one when honestly the third movie should have been the end of it. We had a nice arc, Indy had finally come to a pleasing conclusion, and things had capped off nicely with his father and one of the ultimate quests in the world that didn’t involve going outside of Indy’s wheelhouse, which was typically religion-based. It does feel as though the story could have moved on to some other religion that might have offered up a great script, but extra-dimensional beings was kind of like bending the knee to the current desires of the fans before they knew what they wanted.
2. Hook
A lot of us would probably state that, as kids, this was a fun movie since Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman, and Bob Haskins, turned in such great performances that it was easy to see them in the roles they’d been given. But upon seeing it again as adults we start to take note of the many mistakes that were made and the cheesy nature of it since, well, we see into and past the fairy tale nature of it now. If it was rebooted, I can’t believe I just said that, to please parents and their kids in this current day it might actually be kind of interesting, but without Williams, Hoffman, and Haskins, it probably wouldn’t be anywhere near as good.
1. 1941
Does anyone else get the feeling that this was just noise and hilarity for the sake of noise and hilarity? There are plenty of people that remember this movie fondly, but there are plenty that need to be reminded of what it was all about since the cacophony of sound and imagery that came with it was hard to get past considering that it was kind of a nutty movie. It wasn’t absolutely horrible, but it was tough to follow.
Even Spielberg’s worst movies aren’t that bad.