The Five Worst WWE Hell In A Cell PPVs

Since 2009, WWE has made Hell In A Cell an annual PPV, replacing No Mercy which ran from 1999 to 2008 as the companies October event. Hell In A Cell took its place, however the next event this year will take place in June instead. The annual PPV sees multiple cell matches during the event, which can dilute the importance of the match type and is no longer used to settle scores and end long-running feuds. But, some of these matches and events have been fantastic, on the flip side some of them have been very lacklustre and some just downright terrible.
But, which ones are the worst? Here are the top 5 worst WWE Hell In A Cell PPVs of all time.
5. Hell In A Cell 2015
WWE’s Hell In A Cell 2015 PPV isn’t necessarily a bad PPV, but it also isn’t anything special. The card is perfectly fine and features matches such as Kevin Owens vs Ryback and The New Day vs The Dudley Boyz but, with the exception of Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker, this event could easily just a random episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s a PPV that is certainly worth a watch, if for nothing else than Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker, but you could just watch those matches and save yourself two hours.
4. Hell In A Cell 2010
The second event under the Hell In A Cell banner, the 2010 PPV features another card that is just perfectly adequate. With the exception of one or two matches, none of the matches feel special and have likely been done on Raw or Smackdown multiple times. Kane vs The Undertaker in a Hell In A Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship is worth a watch, it is always fun to see the Brothers Of Destruction go at it. Randy Orton vs Sheamus for the WWE Championship is the hard-hitting match you’d expect it to be, but apart from that you aren’t missing much and won’t really regret it if you decide to skip this event.
3. Hell In A Cell 2011
While in recent years we’ve seen WWE largely going from strength to strength when it comes to the next Hell In A Cell PPV topping the last, during the early years of the event it went the other way, with them getting progressively worse for the first few years. Hell In A Cell 2011 doesn’t really feature any matches that stand out and are noteworthy, it is just largely full of fairly average matches, not even the main event of Alberto Del Rio vs John Cena vs CM Punk can save it. We’re trying not to knock the talent involved in the event because many Superstars on the card are great performers, but an average card usually produces an average event, and this is certainly the case when it comes to Hell In A Cell 2011.
2. Hell In A Cell 2013
Before I begin I just have to point out that the main event, which saw Randy Orton take on Daniel Bryan in a Hell In A Cell Match for the vacant WWE Championship is a fantastic match and one of the best Hell In A Cell matches to date. But, nothing else on the card is memorable, with matches such as Fandango and Summer Rae vs The Great Khali and Natalya that wouldn’t seem out of place on WWE Main Event. If we had to recommend one match outside of the main event then we’d go with Big E vs Dean Ambrose for the United States Championship. While not an all-time classic match, it is great to see both Superstars on the cusp of greatness, with Big E not too far away from starting The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and Dean Ambrose soon to become the Lunatic Fringe, before moving to AEW in later years. Overall, a very forgettable card that is saved by its main event, which is a shame because the match itself ranks among the best.
1. Hell In A Cell 2012
Much like Hell In A Cell 2011 and 2013, it isn’t that the matches are bad, but there is nothing special on the card that makes you want to spend time watching the event. Matches such as Kofi Kingston vs The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship show us two great Superstars in the making that would become stars in their own right in later years, neither men had quite reached that level yet despite The Miz being a former WWE Champion. The main event which saw CM Punk defeat Ryback inside Hell In A Cell is nothing special and one of the more lacklustre cell matches, coupled with an overall average card and it is a PPV you can save yourself three hours by choosing not to watch it.