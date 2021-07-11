The Five Worst WWE Money In The Bank Main Events

Over the years we have seen some incredible Money In The Bank PPVs and main events. We have also seen a few that didn’t live up to expectations, let’s take a look at some. Here are the top 5 worst Money In The Bank main events.
5. Brock Lesnar vs Ali vs Andrade vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Bálor vs Randy Orton vs Ricochet – Money In The Bank 2019
The 2019 Money In The Bank match was largely really good, with Superstars such as Ali, Andrade, and Ricochet performing plenty of incredible high-risk spots. Had any other competitor in the match claimed the briefcase then this would likely be high up on our list of the best Money In The Bank matches. But, at the end of the match Brock Lesnar ran down to the ring and quickly grabbed the briefcase. The match is typically used to help elevate a rising star, instead, it was handed to one of the top stars in the company, with him not even performing in the match. An incredibly missed opportunity to give a much-needed boost to one of the Superstars in the match.
4. Braun Strowman vs Bobby Roode vs Finn Bálor vs Kevin Owens vs Kofi Kingston vs Rusev vs Samoa Joe vs The Miz – Money In The Bank 2018
There was a lot of star power in the 2018 men’s Money In The Bank match, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and The Miz all taking part. But, that star power didn’t translate into a very exciting match. It wasn’t necessarily bad, but when thinking about all of the other fantastic main events over the last decade, this certainly wasn’t one of the best.
3. Otis vs AJ Styles vs Aleister Black vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Rey Mysterio – Money In The Bank 2020
We understand that empty arena wrestling isn’t very fun, and we commend all wrestling promotions that have put on shows every week with no fans in attendance, but it is hard to excuse WWE’s very poor booking throughout the last year or so. One good thing that we’ve seen from empty arena matches is that it has allowed for more cinematic and fun matches, and WWE did attempt this with this match and it largely worked. There were some incredibly funny moments such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan brawling into Vince McMahon’s office. For some reason both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank match took place at the same time, which made it difficult to keep track of exactly what was going on, we even saw Asuka prevent Baron Corbin from grabbing the men’s briefcase… why? There was also a botch when Corbin “threw” Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE HQ, except it was only a 10-foot drop onto a crash mat which was seen on camera.
The finish of the match saw Otis win the match, with the sole purpose of creating some comedy moments, before WWE had The Miz win the briefcase from him and go on to win the WWE Championship. The Money In The Bank match is often used to elevate a wrestler, this time it probably hurt Otis more than help him.
2. Asuka vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler – Money In The Bank 2020
As with number 3, this match failed in part due to WWE’s fairly lacklustre booking that we’re subjected to week in and week out. Asuka certainly wasn’t a bad choice for the winner, in fact, I’d argue she was the best choice and a well-deserving winner of the briefcase. Probably the best part about the match was the aftermath of it when it was revealed that the Women’s Championship was inside the briefcase due to Becky Lynch vacating it as she was pregnant. All fantastic Superstars, for the most part, but let down due to poor booking.
1. John Cena vs Big Show vs Chris Jericho vs Kane vs The Miz – Money In The Bank 2012
What makes any Money In The Bank match memorable, as is the case with most ladder matches, is the high-risk moves that defy our expectations as viewers. Of course, there are exceptions such as Triple H vs The Rock at Summerslam 98 which, despite having two heavyweights in the match, was one of the best ladder matches we’ve ever seen. But, when you’ve got five Superstars who aren’t known for exciting high-risk moves, and two of them being over 300 pounds, the match doesn’t end up living up to the expectations we set for Money In The Bank.
It was certainly a nice change of pace in a way, but there are plenty of better Money In The Bank matches you could spend your time watching.