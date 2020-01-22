The Golden Girls Dressing Like Star Wars Characters is Comedy “Gold”

Whether it was by accident or something she simply put some thought into Bea Arthur did in fact look as though she dressed for Star Wars on occasion on The Golden Girls. it’s kind of funny to look at and even funnier to think that she might have done it on purpose or given no thought at all to it at times and just decided to dress the way she wanted. After all the other women on the show had their own styles as well since, as Ana Dumaraog of ScreenRant notes, Rose had a sort of 50’s style, Blanche was the one that loved to have fashionable, form-fitting clothing, and of course Sophia dressed like a little old woman, which she was, which worked beautifully. But for some reason Bea ended up looking like something out of Star Wars on a fairly regular basis and there are times when it doesn’t appear to be an accident but something intentional that ended up being pretty funny. The comedy of the Golden Girls was something that a lot of people enjoyed while only a few didn’t really understand since there were times when it was kind of age-appropriate even for TV and it was over the heads of some people. But the sarcasm and the overall feel of the show was something that a lot of people managed to get into on a regular basis, which is what made it so great and has allowed it to be so enduring even to this point.
dorothy zbornak dressed something like star wars characters. a thread: pic.twitter.com/i5Vp43uwAV
— Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) January 13, 2020
Be honest, a lot of us might have watched the Golden Girls largely because there was nothing else on TV worth watching at that point while some of us might have actually enjoyed the witty banter and situations the ladies got into from time to time. They weren’t exactly the typical old women that you would see in your family or just on the street unless you were lucky enough to have a grandmother or great-aunt that was kooky enough to be in the same league as the quartet, but they were great for that very reason. Betty White has been killing it for decades now and she’s become one of the biggest icons around given that she only appears to get feistier the older she gets despite being so upbeat that one can’t help but wonder just how she does it. In fact Betty is the last of them as the other ladies passed away well over a decade ago, each of them living long and very impressive lives that thankfully have given us moments such as this and a lot of memories to go by. Meg Scanlon of The List has more to say about the show.
The Golden Girls was a show that didn’t exactly get into the whole idea of making fun of people or even being outwardly malicious towards other pop culture icons or even other individuals if you remember. They did take on a few controversial topics now and again but otherwise it was a show that allowed the ladies to do their own thing and be just as entertaining as they knew how to be. And from a personal standpoint they all worked together in a way that could only be described as great since they appeared to feed off of each other’s energy and their witticisms were so well-timed that it was hard to think how they managed to get through a single episode without busting up laughing on occasion. If you look however there are blooper reels for the show and they are about as hilarious as the regular content given that the ladies do miss their lines and their marks from time to time and it was pretty amusing to see their reactions. Among the many different shows on TV during the time this was undoubtedly one of them that was funny just because and the wardrobe was just one of the many different elements that helped to make it into something that people would continue to remember later on in life with a fond smile. In fact the Golden Girls has even become one of the more iconic shows that has helped to influence pop culture throughout the years if you take a look. Terry Tang of AP has more on this if you’re interested.
This is kind of proof that you can find pop culture influencing itself in such a big way since Star Wars has been into just about everything at one point given how popular it’s been, and seeing an influence on the Golden Girls isn’t too surprising even though it might have caught some people off guard. But with as many shows, movies, and elements of society that have been affected by Star Wars one can easily think that a show like this was bound to show something that had a recognizable look that might have been noticed by someone at some point in time.