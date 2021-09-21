The Greatest Devil Fruit Powers In the One Piece Universe

The world of One Piece is filled with countless Devil Fruits that give the users unimaginable abilities. Add in a world full of pirates and you have a recipe for one of the greatest world’s ever created. The story follows Luffy and his band of pirates as they sail all over the sea in search of the prestigious treasure known as One Piece. Devil Fruits are mysterious fruits scattered throughout the world that grant the users incredible abilities. There is a catch. Whoever eats a Devil Fruit becomes unable to move whenever they touch seawater. That means pirates that can no longer swim.
Devil Fruits come in different shapes, sizes, and even types. Some Devil Fruits will allow the users to completely change their form to mimic incredible creatures and beasts. Other Devil Fruits will allow the user to take control of the elements. The list goes on. We’re here to give the spotlight to a few Devil Fruit powers that left us completely amazed. To make things a little more interesting we’ll be showcasing Devil Fruit’s that belong to some of the top brass in the Marines. The Admirals of One Piece. These four are some of the strongest beings in all of One Piece and are strong to challenge the seven warlords and even the four emperors. They’re a sight to behold and here is why. Today we’re going to be examining the Devil Fruit abilities that left us mind blown when we saw them. These incredible abilities feature equally incredible users that allow for some epic battles and moments in the series.
String – String Fruit
Type: Paramecia, Japanese Name: Ito Ito no Mi
Current User: Doflamingo
The String-String Fruit, known as the Ito Ito no Mi is capable of allowing the user to produce strings from their body. This may not sound like much but you’d be surprised when you see it in action. The current user of the Ito Ito no Mi is Doflamingo who has learned to harness its abilities and used it to become one of the seven warlords of the sea and an absolute monster.
It allows the user to generate strings from almost any area of their body. With these strings, the user can control people almost like puppets with wires so paper-thin that a normal human eye would be unable to see them. Doflamingo has shown us its capabilities by producing razor-sharp strings that are capable of destroying entire buildings and cutting up people to shreds. Pretty intense for a power based on strings right? Doflamingo has also awakened his fruit. Which means that he can expand his ability from his body and onto the world around him. This allows him to turn buildings into a string and produce a massive birdcage that slowly encloses destroying everything in its path.
Tremor – Tremor Fruit
Type: Paramecia, Japanese Name: Gura Gura no Mi
Current User: Blackbeard
The Tremor – Tremor Fruit, known as the Gura Gura no Mi allows the user to produce tremors from their body using vibrations. It’s almost as if the user can create a quake on command on any surface, including thin air. It gives them the power to destroy a whole island if they so wished. Many people who witnessed the power of the Gura Gura no Mi exclaimed that if Edward Newgate had wanted to he could crack the world in two his ability.
It amazes us because the way the user can create shockwaves and the aftermath of those vibrations almost seems godly. Edward Newgate almost completely demolishes Marineford Base in a fit of rage using just his fists and havoc that they are capable of producing.
Dark – Dark Fruit
Type: Logia, Japanese Name: Yami Yami no Mi
Current User: Blackbeard
The Dark Dark Fruit otherwise known as the Yami Yami no Mi is a fruit that grants the user the ability to create and control darkness at will. It also allows the user to control the darkness it creates and give it a gravitational pull. This makes it so that the user can almost conjure up their very own black holes to dispose of people. When sucked into this black hole the items in it are stored rather than simply spat out somewhere else in the galaxy. When the user regurgitates the items they come out in scraps and if they’re humans they come out severely injured. If that wasn’t terrifying enough the Yami Yami no Mi has the ability to completely cancel out the ability of other Devil Users. It does so in a different way than the Sea does. While at Sea, Devil Fruit users still have their abilities but they are just unable to move their bodies. With the Yami Yami no Mi, they completely lose the ability as if they had never gained it in the first place.
Op – Op Fruit
Type: Paramecia, Japanese Name: Ope Ope no Mi
Current User: Trafglar D. Law
The Op Op Fruit referred to as the Ope Ope no Mi has the ability to create a room around the user that allows them to manipulate the configuration, orientation, and movement of anything in their ROOM. The fact that the person who gains this ability is Trafglar D. Law, an experienced medic who can use the Op Op Fruit to its full capabilities by knowing how to slash up opponents and rearrange them to create the greatest effect possible. The Op Op Fruit is also known for allowing the user to create incredible medical feats that would be impossible without its special ROOM. The Op Op Fruit also has one other mind-blowing ability. It has the ability to give someone eternal youth in exchange for the user’s life. Yeah, that’s amazing.
Stomp – Stomp Fruit
Type: Paramecia – Japanese Name: Zushi Zushi no Mi
Current User: Issho
The newest of the Admiral’s, Issho, boasts the power of the stomp stomp fruit. It allows the user to create and manipulate gravitational pulls. It is described as “Whoever eats from this fruit is granted the power to create gravitational forces of extreme potency. The ability user can move about living things and objects with little effort, ranging from debris to send flying against an enemy in smaller or massive numbers, to a massive battleship. The range of the generable gravity field appears incredibly big, as it can pull down meteors from the highest of skies (possibly the outer atmosphere, or even space itself)”
We’ve seen it in action when Issho uses it to bring down entire meteors from the sky and when he can manipulate the countless battleships that surround the islands.
Glint – Glint Fruit
Type: Logia – Japanese Name: Pika Pika no Mi
Current User: Borsalino
Admiral Borsalino is the current user of the Glint Glint Fruit which allows him to create, control, and transform light at will. The strength comes from “Like with all other users of Logia Devil Fruits, the user of this fruit can control, create, and transform into an element. In this case, Borsalino can control, create, and transform into the element of light. As such, Borsalino can utilize light-based attacks. Such attacks include shooting laser beams from his hands, fingers, or feet (which are capable of causing massive explosions) to partial transformations that enable physical attacks that connect at light-speed, which can cause devastating damage.”
We’ve seen it in action countless times when Borsalino uses it to subdue some of the strongest fighters in the One Piece universe.
Chilly – Chilly Fruit
Type: Logia – Japanese Name: Hie Hie no Mi
Current User: Kuzan
The Chilly Chilly Fruit belongs to the ex- Admiral Kuzan. He left the admirals after a heated battle with Akainu which ended up in Akainu being the new Fleet Commander. Its strength is described “As a Logia, this fruit allows its ability user to transform into the element of ice, as well as create and control it on a potentially massive scale, especially to freeze their surroundings. Particularly potent even by Logia standards, with this power running for a ten-day battle it was strong enough to permanently warp the very climate of one half of an island into a frozen, uninhabitable wasteland. The Hie Hie no Mi’s power is considered a superior counterpart to the Yuki Yuki no Mi’s, ice being a superior freezing agent to snow.“
Mag – Mag Fruit
Type: Logia – Japanese Name: Magu Magu no Mi
Current User: Akainu
Once an Admiral and now the Fleet Admiral, Akainu is the current user of the Mag Mag Fruit. It is a terrifying ability that has left us in awe ever since the incredible battle at Marineford. Its strength is decided as “Even at a ratio otherwise formidable Logia´s standard, Magu Magu no Mi possesses incredible power. The main strength of this Devil Fruit is that it allows the user to produce magma to attack their opponents with. The intense heat can vaporize an iceberg instantly and boil the seawater that the magma lands in. With this power running for a ten-day battle, it was strong enough to permanently change the weather of one half of an island into a blazing inferno.“
The Mag Mag Fruit has caused great pain in the life of Luffy and his pirate crew but its power was too great not to include it on the list. The ability to produce and control magma is catastrophic and allows it to hold its own as one of the strongest Devil Fruits in all of one piece.
Rumble – Rumble Fruit
Type: Logia – Japanese Name: Goro Goro no Mi
Current User: Enel
The Rumble Rumble Fruit allows its user to create, manipulate, and transform themselves in lightning at will. It’s described as “This Logia’s power is to become lightning itself: to generate, control, and transform into electricity. The user can discharge variable amounts of electricity from their body to manipulate as they please, including regulating its voltage freely: 200 million volts being the maximum output (roughly in the range of natural lighting). Even for a Logia, this ability seems outstandingly potent given the inherent destructiveness of lightning, with Nico Robin stating that among the many existing Devil Fruits, the Goro Goro no Mi’s power is one of the few that boasts invincibility.“
We’re excited to see more of this fruit as we near the end of the series. Oda has teased a comeback of Enel but he has yet to show up. But with new abilities introduced to the series like Haki and Awakenings since Enel last made an appearance.
Bird – Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix
Type: Mythical Zoan – Japanese Name: Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix
Current User: Marco
The Bird -Bird Fruit is already an interesting concept because it allows the users to turn into an avian of many different types. It all depends on the model of the fruit the user takes in. Marco just happened to find one of the rarest types in the world. The Model: Phoenix.” This Devil Fruit grants the power to transform into a large phoenix shrouded in blue flames, as well as a human-phoenix hybrid at will. Notably, through Marco’s usage, no full-bodied Human-Beast Form has been seen so far, only partial morphing of his arms and legs into wings and bird legs respectively; whether said partial transformation is in fact his Human-Beast Form or not is unclear.”
We’re excited to see Marco take the full plunge and finally show us his strongest form but for now, we’re happy with what we’ve gotten. The Model: Phoenix Bird Bird Fruit is beautiful and provides a great amount of support to the allies of the user. It has healing capabilities as well as extremely strong offensive abilities. It’s always exciting to see Marco hop in a fight and unleash his blue fire wings.
Soul – Soul Fruit
Type: Paramecia – Japanese Name: Soru Soru no Mi
Current User: Big Mom
One of the most powerful abilities that we have seen and rightfully so because it belongs to one of the four most powerful pirates in One Piece, Big Mom. Big Mom, known as Charlotte Linlin, can manipulate souls with the power of her Soul Soul Fruit. ” The fruit’s power of soul manipulation, as demonstrated by Big Mom, consists of manifesting and drawing out the souls of people who feel fear. The manifested souls take the form of a light-pink, spectral-looking but (for the user) tangible substance, which leaks out of the victim’s body like smoke. The user can extract the victim’s soul by grabbing it once it is surrounding the target’s body and pulling it out. This effectively steals from the victim’s very lifespan, the amount of which is determined by the user: it is possible to steal decades of a person’s life at once should they desire, or mere seconds. The user can steal part of the victim’s lifespan, leaving their remaining lifespan that much shorter, or even take enough years to steal a victim’s entire remaining lifespan, killing them instantly.“
We’ve seen her use a wheel of life that literally defines how many years of life she’ll take from the person spinning it. She did this with Jinbei when he announced that he wanted to leave her pirate crew.
Rubber – Rubber Fruit
Type: Paramecia, Japanese Name: Gomu Gomu no Mi
Current User: Monkey D. Luffy
The fruit that started it all. There is no way that we would be able to make a list featuring Devil Fruits without including the one that started it all. The Romance Dawn. The fruit that led us to a series that would captivate our hearts. The Gomu Gomu no Mi, the fruit that Monkey D. Luffy unknowingly consumed and kick-started his adventure as the rubber straw hat pirate. Luffy has shown us the capabilities of a Paramecia and just how creative a user can get with their abilities.
The Gomu Gomu no Mi’s basic functionality is “The fruit’s major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, is that the user’s body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified. Unlike most other Devil Fruits, the effects of the Gomu Gomu no Mi are always active, making the user’s body permanently rubbery. The user becomes almost completely immune to blunt damage, including hand-to-hand combat, blunt weapons, bullets, and even cannonballs, all of which will just bounce off from his skin. Situations like falls from great heights and heavy collisions that would kill a normal person end up not being lethal or even painful, and certain traps and hazards are rendered ineffective considering the user’s enhanced flexibility.”
Luffy has shown us that the Rubber properties of his body can be expanded to inhumane qualities. It allows him to expand his body to humungous proportions. This comes with a side effect since when he inflates himself he does happen to become extra tiny.