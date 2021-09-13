The Guilty: Jake Gyllenhaal Goes All Out in the Upcoming Thriller

The Gyllenhaal siblings are on a roll. One of Hollywood’s most known brother and sister tandems, Maggie and Jake, have been making headlines the past couple of weeks, as their upcoming projects celebrated wins of their own. The older of the two siblings, Maggie, recently bagged the award for Best Screenplay in the recently concluded 78th Venice International Film Festival for her upcoming psychological drama film, The Lost Daughter, which is coincidentally also the actress’ directorial debut. What a way to commemorate this experience. On the other hand, Maggie’s younger brother, Jake, has also been creating buzz for his upcoming film, The Guilty, which also had its world premiere in the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last September 11, 2021. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the two, it’s that they there is practically nothing they can’t do, and that there is no slowing down the dynamic duo anytime soon.
What Can Viewers Expect?
The Guilty is a crime thriller adaptation from the hit 2018 Danish film of the same name by Gustav Möller. The English-language remake is written by Nic Pizzolatto, who is the brains behind the highly-acclaimed HBO crime drama series, True Detective, and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is behind other crime thriller and action films such as, Training Day, the recent remake of the western, The Magnificent Seven, as well as the boxing drama, Southpaw, which also starred Gyllenhaal. This reunion project is one for the books, as it covers a storyline that has proven to cater well to a wide variety of audience. The recently released trailer was straightforward enough to give viewers a preview of what’s to come. It may have lasted just a little over two minutes, but the heart-stopping and suspenseful emotions it was able to bring was powerful enough to pique the interest of viewers.
The film follows Joe Bayler, portrayed by Gyllenhaal, a troubled police officer who was demoted to becoming a 911 dispatch phone operator after committing some work-related transgressions in the past. The action begins when Joe receives a distressed call from a woman, who he realizes is a kidnap victim. The woman is able to escape her abductor’s watchful eye, as she pretends to be talking to her child while speaking to Joe in code. Joe races with time as he tries to solve the crime and save the kidnap victim using the limited information that he has. This proves to be even more challenging once Joe discovers that nothing is as it seems. Every action has a consequence, and there is so much more than meets the eye. Joe goes through a whole range of emotions, as he starts off as a problematic police officer to a crazed dispatch phone operator, who ends up ignoring all other callers and focusing all his attention on solving the issue on hand. Viewers who love a good thrill will most likely have their socks knocked off by the unhinged storyline that are full of unexpected twists and turns.
Fans can also expect to see a different type of Jake Gyllenhaal this time around, as he goes full throttle into this role. Viewers already caught a glimpse of his buzz cut and hollowed out appearance in the trailer. That was just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a whole lot more of crazy to come. The famed Hollywood actor has been known to take on roles based on their complexity rather than their expected box office success. This state of mind proves to be beneficial, as it has allowed Gyllenhaal to hone his craft and become one of the most promising actors of his generation. Viewers will also see a whole different kind of filmmaking in the upcoming film, as Gyllenhaal acts alongside voices on the other line, instead of actual cast members. This is a true test of the acting abilities of Gyllenhaal, as well as his other co-actors who are just able to portray their roles and express their emotions through the art of voice acting. These other cast members include, Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Christina Vidal (Code Black), Eli Goree (Riverdale), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), Paul Dano (Prisoners), Peter Sarsgaard (Blue Jasmine), Byron Bowers (Honey Boy), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Bill Burr (The Mandalorian), Beau Knapp (Death Wish), and Edi Patterson (Knives Out).
The Guilty is scheduled to have its limited release on September 24, 2021, and will be available for streaming on Netflix by October 1, 2021.