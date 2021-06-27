The Halloween Franchise Should Probably End Soon

Did you horror movie fans check out the new trailer for the upcoming Halloween Kills movie? If I’m being honest, the trailer was essentially the movie itself. If you haven’t watched it, you might as well, because it’s probably what you predicted. I’m not saying that’s bad, but it’s really nothing we haven’t seen before. Remember what happened to Michael Myers in the 2018 movie? Well, this sequel picks up mere minutes after the ending of the last one. Laurie, her daughter and her granddaughter trapped Michael Myers in a basement in her cabin and set the whole place on fire. They left Michael Myers to burn and we were to assume that they won and free from the killer forever. But of course, if you’re a fan of the Halloween franchise, you certainly know better. Killing Michael Myers is pretty much impossible.
For me, I am a huge fan of the first Halloween movie. I emphasize on the first movie because that’s the true slasher horror, suspense, and thriller movie I remember. It’s one of those movies I love and hate to remember because, well, it’s about as scary as they come. Michael Myers in his white mask gave me the creeps as a kid and he still does to this day. I’m not alone on this one, but I also think many fans would agree with me on the sequels. I honestly barely remember them.
All the Halloween movies, at least in my opinion, became more interested in giving us a bloodbath than a suspenseful thriller with a phantom-like serial killer. The creepiness of Michael Myers was at its best when he was stalking Laurie and her friends. You had a feeling he was there, but you would never really see him. And if you did, it was for a brief second and then he would disappear. That very scary feeling of someone following you was always a big creepy factor for me. The first Halloween movie very much succeeded in using that factor to its full potential. And as for the sequels? Well, I think they began to ignore that key factor with each subsequent sequel.
I really don’t like that, and the Rob Zombie movies only exacerbated it. If you’re a hardcore slasher fan who just wants bloodbaths, then those movies are for you. You can always pop in some Rob Zombie music in the background to make it sound cooler. But on a serious note, Rob Zombie unsurprisingly turned his Halloween reboot movies into borderline snuff films. At that point, they really stopped being scary. Okay, so if you’re saying, “but it’s Rob Zombie, what do you expect?”, my answer would be his music. I’m a fan of it and I’m a fan of him, but maybe he should’ve given up on the Halloween franchise after the first one.
As if the Rob Zombie movies weren’t crazy enough, the other sequels got more and more outlandish with each one. I’m pretty sure at one point Michael Myers even went to space, but that was probably Jason. They look alike, especially since Michael Myers may or may not be a supernatural being. But according to Laurie, with each kill, Michael Myers ascends further. What exactly does that mean? Well, it could explain somewhat why the killer never dies from the gravest of injuries, but Laurie also pointed out how he’s just flesh and blood. This could be setting up for an even bigger bloodbath than the 2018 movie.
I get that’s the point of Michael Myers, but I seriously hope Halloween Kills brings back that suspense factor that made the first one so good. In the trailer, we’ve seen Michael Myers stack up his body count more than the first Rob Zombie movie. He kills just about every kind of innocent bystander in the most gruesome ways for no reason. Typical Michael Myers fashion, but the kicker was towards the end of the trailer when Laurie apparently rallied the whole town Haddonfield to hunt Michael Myers down. I don’t think that worries the deranged murderer, but having a whole town against him could finally lead to his demise. Oh, but wait, there’s still Halloween Ends that will be coming in 2022, so who knows how this one will end.
I’m guessing it will be more killing from Michael Myers, but what stood out to me is when Laurie’s granddaughter managed to remove his mask. The trailer showed the unseen maskless Michael Myers confront Laurie’s granddaughter and she literally challenged him to come and get it. Seriously, that kid has got some guts. I will say, this reboot has certainly improved the Laurie character and even turned her daughter and her granddaughter into warriors. For the first time in years, we feel like Michael Myers, the ongoing antagonist of the Halloween franchise, can be defeated. That’s what the trailer implied and I’m hoping this franchise reaches some kind of end.
Okay, so Halloween Ends will come next year, but I hope Halloween Kills at least moves us closer to the end of Michale Myers. How long can this guy possibly stay alive? And can this movie explain if he’s truly immortal or just a very durable human? It’s still a slasher movie, so don’t hold back on the blood and guts, but please lead us to some satisfying conclusion.
Again, the trailer basically gives away the movie. If you expect typical slasher stuff, you’ll dig it. If you’ve had enough of the Halloween movies, you might not. I get both sides, but I just think the Halloween franchise has run its course. Will Michael Myers actually die for good? How many times has Laurie said he’ll never hurt anyone ever again? Too many times, but I guess this time, she means it. Maybe she’ll finish him or he’ll finish her and her daughter will have to kill him. There’s several routes the movies can take, but just expect a lot of blood. That’s the whole reason these Halloween movies exist now.