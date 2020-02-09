The Hardest Thing about Playing Harley Quinn According to Margot Robbie

It sounds as though there were a couple of moments that were harder than others when it came to playing the less than sane Harley Quinn for Margot Robbie, but the sanity-challenged part wasn’t what she commented on. It likely didn’t help that during this line of questioning she was trying to get through a series of hot wings as Mike Floorwalker of Looper reveals. Robbie was participating in an episode of Hot Ones, a show in which actors are quizzed about various things when it comes to their movie appearances while being served chicken wings that grow progressively hotter as the session goes on. Robbie, who was suffering through the first couple of wings it would appear, did her absolute best to answer the questions, but it could be seen that she was having serious problems just trying to concentrate as the pain from the overwhelming spices was getting to her in a big way. It’s kind of amusing to note that pain, which comes in many forms obviously, can be a serious distraction from rational thought for many people since it tends to scramble the thoughts in a person’s head and forces them to slow down and at least try to get a coherent thought out while the burning of their tongue and the inside of their mouth continues unabated, in this situation at least.
What was really difficult though sounds like the skating scenes, of which there were a few in the latest movie Birds of Prey, as Robbie, while attempting to simply speak thanks to the burning inside her mouth, related that it was definitely not easy having to be on roller skates for a good part of the movie. On top of that the stunt work sounds as though it was challenging as well and that’s not hard to believe since Harley Quinn, the character, is a very acrobatic individual that knows how to fight and can move about just as well as anyone when she needs to in the middle of a battle. This however would likely take a toll on anyone since not only do the moves have to be right on camera but it’s easy to imagine that they don’t get everything in one take most times, meaning that the actors have to repeat the actions over and over and over again in order to get it right. This has to be hard on the actors an on their stunt doubles since some stunts are just too dangerous for the studio to risk their stars for and on top of that, stunt men and women are usually highly trained and capable of taking hits and damage that would wreck an actor mostly because they’ve trained for it and because they know how to take said hits.
The fact that Robbie and her costars do manage to do some of their stunts however is kind of amazing since there was a point and time that many actors would gladly stand aside and allow their stunt doubles to do the heavy lifting most of the time and just come in for the close shots. For a while now a lot of actors have been fully into doing some of their own stunts and making it look absolutely great since there’s no doubt that it’s them when the movie is paused and one looks closely enough. Rainne Wu of AMC has a list of actors that have been doing their own stunts for a while and it’s not all that surprising. Actors such as Jackie Chan and Tom Cruise have been doing their stunts for years now so it’s not impossible obviously but the trend of actors actually taking on their own stunts has been in effect for years, but the frequency of it has definitely been going up. In a way this great since it means that what we’re getting is a more complete movie that doesn’t have to pull out to hide the fact that a stunt double is taking the place of the actor as often, but it’s also a more dangerous proposition since the actors now have to work quite a bit harder to make sure that the stunt is performed right so that no one is hurt, and they have to train themselves at least enough to be in the kind of physical and mental shape that is required for doing stunt work. It’s amazing how many people still don’t know just how much effort goes into being a stunt coordinator or stunt double, but the truth of it is that these people take a lot of punishment during a movie and tend to get the crap beaten out of them sometimes by stunts that go wrong. In fact some have even lost their lives for the sake of the movie they’re in, which is tragic but seen as part of the job unfortunately.
To think that Margot is actually getting in there and banging around with her fellow costars is kind of nice, but it’s bound to be a little tough at times.