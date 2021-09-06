The History of the Ray Gun In Call of Duty Zombies

The Ray Gun is perhaps the most iconic weapon in the Call of Duty Zombie universe. It was created by the illustrious organization Group 935. Call of Duty describes it as, ” Group 935 was formed on May 10th, 1931 by Doctor Ludvig Maxis after the discovery of deposits of Element 115 at Breslau in Germany. The Group was created as an international organization dedicated to the study of Element 115 and the Der Riese facility was established near Breslau. In 1936, Maxis invited Doctor Edward Richtofen to join Group 935; Richtofen agreed, secretly acting on behalf of the Illuminati’s interests.”. And so begins the journey of the iconic Ray Gun. Throughout its tenure in the Zombie universe, we have seen the Ray Gun go through a slew of changes. Sometimes these changes were so grand that it was labeled a completely new iteration of the Ray Gun.
The Original Ray Gun
The original Ray Gun itself maintained its general mechanics through the years. It fired a green particle beam that would instantly kill any zombies it directly touched and had an area of effect where its beam would splash and damage anything around it. Players tend to gravitate to the Ray Gun as their main weapon because of how powerful it is and how big of a magazine it has. Usually up to 40 shots depending on which version of the game you are playing. It can be a double-edged sword since the splash damage can affect the player as well.
Ludvig Maxis is the creator of the Ray Gun and a member of Group 935. If you’re a fan of zombies then you probably already know which group I am referring to. Group 935 is responsible for almost everything that makes zombies, well Call of Duty Zombies. They are some of the greatest minds that the Zombie’s universe has ever seen and they invented incredibly weaponry and gadgets to fight back. Pack-A-Punch, the original perk machines, the Monkey Bomb, and the beloved WunderWaffle. Some would say that their meddling is also what made matters worse, but that’s a discussion for another time.
When Pack-A-Punched the Ray Gun becomes Porter’s X2 Ray Gun. It was created by H.Porter who worked tirelessly until he created an improved version of the Ray Gun. Porter is also the name of the developer who came up with the concept for the Ray Gun. So it’s a nice little ode to someone that created an iconic piece of zombie lore. Porter’s X2 Ray Gun had a bigger magazine, increased damage, less splash damage to the player, and shoots out a red beam instead of a green one.
Ray Gun Mark II
The Ray Gun Mark II was introduced in the map Buried. It was reintroduced in Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles and fires in a three-round burst which differs from the original’s single-shot beam. The Ray Gun Mark II has no splash damage so it allows players to use it more freely and in closer proximity to zombies. It was meant to give players a better feel of what a laser gun would really feel like. It can penetrate through multiple zombies so it’s useful for mowing down trains quickly. The headshot multiplier is insane and capable of dismembering even the toughest of zombies with ease. Pack-A-Punch it and you will have Porter’s Mark II which doubles the damage, increases the magazine size, and changes the green-ray to a red-ray. In Black Ops 3 players are able to carry both versions of the Ray Gun so they can laser and splash damage their way through the zombie horde.
GKZ-45 M3
The GKZ-45 M3 really took the formula for the Ray Gun and flipped it upside down to create a dual-wielding killer machine. While playing through Der Eisendrache players can find a cipher that describes the moment someone takes the GKZ-45 M3 to the field for the first time, “Mission log entry forty-five: I am over the site looking down through the open door. I can see a weird distortion below me like a localized Aurora Borealis. I would normally cancel the operation, but we don’t have time. Luckily, I have taken experimental weaponry version three that no one has seen before from my previous mission. Never say never, Peter.”
It is essentially two weapons. The GKZ-45 fires yellow clouds of energy that slows down enemies and the Ray Gun Mark 3. Mark 3 functions similarly to the original except the beam is much thinner and does not have splash damage. The yellow cloud also has multiple uses. It will slow down zombies that walkthrough, speed up players that walk through it, and if shot with the Mark 3 it will turn into a black hole. Yeah, you read that right. It is one of the more creative weapons in Call of Duty Zombies and one that we love to use.