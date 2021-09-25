The Hit-Monkey Hulu Series Will Be Marvel’s Next (Violent) Series

If you want to search the most bizarre Marvel characters, you might come across the notorious Hit-Monkey. What’s his story? Oh, nothing too special, only he’s a assassin and just happens to be a very deadly assassin. On paper, that concept sounds very ridiculous, and make no mistake, it certainly is. However, that’s precisely why it’s so very awesome. I mean, Marvel is the universe where a talking raccoon wielding space guns bigger than its body hangs out with a humanoid tree who only repeats its name all the time. Can we really say it’s weird that a monkey assassin exists in the same universe? No, we most certainly can not. I mean, Hit-Monkey crossed paths with fan-favorite Deadpool several times in the comics. That is so fitting on so many levels and I actually hope to see that in the next Deadpool movie. Hit-Monkey is one of those characters who just doesn’t get enough appreciation. The average comic fan might not know who he is, but they just might very soon. Why? Well, if you’re an owner of Hulu (which I should get soon), you’ll be able to check out the upcoming Hit-Monkey animated series. Wait, they actually gave this character a series? Oh, they certainly did, and that’s because this character is very underrated. If you still think the idea of a monkey assassin is absurd, then let’s do a little analysis of the history of Hit-Monkey.
The character of Hit-Monkey was created by comic book writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajic and first appeared in his own digital comic in April of 2010. And if you read his biography, you’ll quickly realize that his story is your average revenge story. The only difference between his story and the rest is that he’s a monkey who literally taught himself how to fight like a trained killer. It all began when his clan of Japanese snow monkeys took in an assassin on the run. The assassin knew his enemies would come looking for him, so the monkey who would become Hit-Monkey, being the only one of his clan who distrusted the assassin, watched him carefully and studied his techniques. The lone monkey was soon banished from his clan after he protested to harboring the assassin. As the banished monkey made his way away from the clan, he noticed a group of armed men making their way towards them. The monkey raced back to his clan, only to find the assassin and his whole clan slaughtered. The enraged monkey picked up some guns left behind and tracked down the men responsible for killing his clan. In that moment, the monkey made it his personal mission to eliminate other assassins. He donned a sharp black suit, along with dual-wielding two handguns and went under the alias known as Hit-Monkey. It’s like John Wick, but a Japanese macaque. Leave it to Marvel to be creative.
And guess where his next appearance was? I kid you not, he was being hunted by the dynamic duo that we very much need to see on the big-screen: Deadpool and Spider-Man. Okay, who else wants to see this happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I know I do, considering Hit-Monkey gave both heroes a run for their money. If they can give us a talking raccoon with guns and a talking tree, giving us a hitman monkey with two handguns in a suit should be no problem. Well, we might not get that anytime soon, but no need to fear. If you have Hulu, you’ll be able to check out the upcoming animated series that will premiere on November 17. But make no mistake about it, this show is an adult animated series. It’s nothing that would suit the MCU, so don’t let your kids watch it. But if you’re old enough, do yourself a favor and tune it, because the trailer for the Hit-Monkey series looks like a lot of fun. The trailer shows Hit-Monkey doing his thing in the streets of Tokyo, with a ghost by the name of Bryce being his very unfitting mentor.
Oh, and the Bryce character is being voiced by Jason Sudeikis. This series will be ultra violent but also very funny. That’s a double win for me, especially since additional cast members include George Takei and Olivia Munn. Now that’s a good cast and I look forward to hearing their voices in this series. If they can bring on the humor, then Hit-Monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, by the way) will bring the action. There will be enough blood and over-the-top action to make you forget that this is a Marvel series. And speaking of that, the Hit-Monkey series won’t be an MCU show, but it’s still by definition, a Marvel series. With that in mind, we should take note that this will be a very violent ride. That’s okay, because with Hit-Monkey as the main character, we should expect the violence to be top notch. And you guys all thought Marvel was pushing some blood boundaries with Marvel Zombies in the What If…? series. They very much are, but let’s face it, it’s hard to top a character like Hit-Monkey going around shooting up other hitmen. Boy, I’m very stoked for this series. Now I don’t have Hulu, but I should probably get right on it. What else can we Marvel guys expect?
Okay, so can we really expect Hit-Monkey to duke it out with Deadpool in the series? Maybe that’s pushing things, but if we don’t see that in the show, we must see it in the MCU. Let’s not forget that Deadpool is joining the MCU soon, so the idea of him fighting Hit-Monkey is not a crazy one. I think if we’re going to expect other things, it would be Hit-Monkey having the John Wick journey with some possible serious moments. I mean, can a character like Hit-Monkey get serious? Possibly, but let’s face it, we just want to see him do his thing. What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Again, you should all probably get Hulu so you can watch some crazy monkey business happen. I got to put that on my to-do list.