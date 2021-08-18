The House of the Dragon Needs to Avoid These GoT Mistakes

Game of Thrones fans should be a little excited at least since House of the Dragon is, hopefully, still going to be headed to the small screen in early 2022, though if there are any more delays the release date might be in question. But it’s easy to understand how the ending of GoT left a sour taste in the mouths of many people. It was too rushed, too hurried, and didn’t allow many characters to develop their arcs in a satisfactory fashion. Plus, the story outpaced the author, who is at this time still working on finishing the series. But with House of the Dragon looming it feels as though a few of the same mistakes might be in the making, so it’s fair to think that it might be wise to know what to look for. It’s very possible that House of the Dragon might be able to satisfy the fans in a way that the initial show fell just short of in the final season. A story focusing on House Targaryen and their rule of Westeros is bound to be something exciting to watch, but the hope is that they won’t make the same mistakes.
Continuity errors are a big issue that GoT was riddled with since one thing that the showrunners should have been counting on were the eagle-eyed fans that, yes, are a bit annoying at times, but can come in handy when they manage to pick out some of the most glaring fallacies that the show managed to get away with. From Melisandre being seen without her necklace and still retaining her youth despite being seen as a crone when the necklace was off prior to such a moment, to the fact that King’s Landing changed its geography throughout the course of the show, to the idea that the Dothraki apparently breed like rabbits and mature within weeks to months to become capable warriors that can be continually replenished, some aspects of the show didn’t make a lot of sense.
But we accepted it as fans and went along with it for a reason because the rest of the show was so stunning and the visuals were so great that it wasn’t worth getting down on the show for what felt like minor details. But if House of the Dragon wants to avoid at least some of the criticisms that have come from the parent show it might be wise to pay attention. For the most part, the dialogue wasn’t too tough to follow and was well-scripted, but there were moments that felt as though they should have been kept in the novel or, if they were scripted for the show, should have been given a read and then a revision before being sent out to be used in the show. Some of the dialogue was simply too dry for such a show, no matter that a good part of it was important, and went to the motivations and explanation of what was happening. But one thing that should be noted is that people did tend to get up and use these dry dialogue points as an excuse to putter around the house for a moment.
One thing that might not be entirely possible but could still be a good idea is not killing off individuals that people get used to right away. Again, this might not be that big of a possibility since life expectancy in these shows can be exceedingly short, but it’s always possible to write into the story a way for a favorite character to survive for a while. Plus, in the run-through for this show that was given months ago, it does feel as though the Targaryens will be far more adept at survival than many of those in the GoT story, at least when it comes to dealing with betrayal. But then again, that run-through could have changed in a big way. Keeping favorite characters around for a while longer became a challenge in GoT but eventually started to happen, only to break people’s hearts when they were ripped away so cruelly in later seasons. In other words, it’s a hope that House of the Dragon will give purpose to the deaths of its characters since just killing them for little purpose whenever they want has been kind of an irritating development.
One big thing that the show should never do, and it’s a gripe that is one of the most important since it kind of ruined season 8 of GoT. Don’t rush the story. House of the Dragon will hopefully let the story flow from beginning to end without making it feel as though the story is being forcibly pushed to the finish, meaning that everything has to happen at once and several explanations will simply go by the wayside as the showrunners are attempting to finish and move on to another project. If House of the Dragon is to be successful, it really needs to just tell the story and let it flow as it needs to.