The Hunger Games Prequel is Officially a Go with Original Team

When a movie franchise ends up becoming a financial success it’s bound to kick into gear the idea of making another movie, and another, and another until the idea finally runs its course. This time around though The Hunger Games will be seeing a prequel that will, as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb reveals, feature a young Coriolanus Snow, long before he became the corrupt president of Panem and the one enemy that Katniss needed to defeat in order to really set things right. Of course as we learned, either from the books or the movies, ‘right’ was a subjective term since the rebels were being led by a president that would have gladly held another Hunger Games using the children of Capitol leaders in order to get what was deemed their revenge. In the end, Snow was no less evil for his actions, but he turned out to be just another evil, not exactly the lesser of the two. In the upcoming prequel, which will likely take a while to develop given that the current shutdown is still in effect, a young Snow will likely be shown in a much different light as the choices he makes are bound to show the readers and moviegoers just how he came to be the diabolical figure that so many know him as.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is definitely a poetic as well as prophetic title and will take us back long before Katniss came along to dominate the story and likely focus on Snow and perhaps another couple of individuals who will help to guide the story along. So far a lot of people have been pleased with how the story has turned out despite the obvious differences that have occurred between the books and the movies. This is to be expected really since not every little thing in the books is bound to make it in and some things will be changed just enough to fit in with the overall narrative that a director is trying to achieve. That being said though there are a lot of people that might agree that The Hunger Games was more than just a financial success as it inspired a great number of people throughout each movie considering that it was loaded with more than just action, but with a great deal of humanity and all the complications that can come with it as well. There are those individuals that got a little bored with the whole politics angle of the movies, but there are still plenty that are looking forward to figuring out how it all got started and what really transpired to create someone like Snow and the current version of the Hunger Games that people know about.
Right now the details are faint and kind of sketchy and the idea of who is going to step in to play which role has yet to be determined, but there’s still plenty of excitement concerning the idea and enough buzz to generate further interest considering that it might be a while before production starts. It could be that we’ll end up talking about this on and off for another several months to a year or so before finally get to see a finished product that’s ready to deliver to the people, though the hope of course is that production should be able to start before the end of the year, possibly by summer as some folks are starting to think. In a way it does sound possible that the Hunger Games franchise could keep going so long as this next movie is as much of a success as the others were, especially given that it’s such a far-reaching idea that encapsulates a wide area and a lot of different moving parts that had to come together to create it. Stories of this magnitude usually take a while to tell and as you can guess there are a lot of stories that simply aren’t told in full perspective since picking one that ties them all together in a way is often the favored practice. It is interesting to think that if things are taken far enough we could see a young Haymitch as well, but that might be stretching things a bit. Jordan Crucchiola of Vulture has more to say on this subject.
All in all this does sound like it could be a good way to continue the public’s interest in The Hunger Games by going back in time to when things were different and before Snow was the president. Likely as not there are going to be a great number of differences that will stand out and possibly a lot of similarities that people will come to notice. Now all that’s needed is for the shutdown to end so that the project can move past the idea stage and possibly into casting and development.