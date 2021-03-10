The Imaginary Pitch Meeting That led to Marvel’s WandaVision

It’s true, WandaVision has left a lot of questions that people are wanting answers to, but on the upside, phase 4 is just starting and there’s a lot of room to answer said questions since it’s not bound to happen that certain characters will simply be left as they are. Agatha Harkness is no doubt going to be coming back, as will White Vision now that he possesses all of his memories. But for now, Wanda is in self-imposed exile, Monica Rambeau is closer to becoming Photon, and from the post-credit scenes we can tell that something is still happening with Wanda’s boys, but it’s already bound to happen that people are going to come up with a slew of theories that will range from the mundane to the most insane. Some folks are willing to wait for answers, but a lot of fans that continually invest themselves in these shows are bound to be hammering away on their phones or other devices as to what they think is going on and what theory is going to blow the lid off of the MCU in the days to come. Ralph Bohner, the guy everyone thought was going to herald the coming of the X-Men into the MCU, turned out to be a nobody after Monica dealt with him, and the reveal of Reed Richards and possibly Doctor Strange turned out to be bogus as well. Does anyone get the feeling that the people creating these stories are having a bit of fun at the expense of the fans? It might be a bit of revenge for the continual theories and guesses as to what will happen in coming episodes, or it could be a build-up that will eventually come through but could include several false starts.
Admittedly, it was kind of disappointing at times to realize that what we thought was going to happen didn’t, but the season wasn’t a bad one to be honest since it gave us something different that required a bit of patience as the story unfolded and we were given a little bit at a time to work with. It also showed how rabid the theories can be at times, since yes, even I went on to guess at this and that, but with at least a little reserve since trying to guess too much isn’t a bad thing, but it can backfire in a big way. The fact that Agatha was the villain was kind of hard to accept really since in the comics she’s usually been kind of a troubling character but not a continual villain. Plus, her reveal was a bit odd to be certain, since it felt as though introducing her in another way might have been better. It might have also been better to do a few things differently throughout the course of the show, but then again, things worked out as they should have for the most part, since Monica telling Wanda that the people of Westview would never know what she gave up for them is all well and good, but in her grief, Wanda lost control, so she also did something quite horrible as well since mentally enslaving so many people doesn’t grant a person a lot of understanding from the people that had to go through such mental torture. One has to remember that it wasn’t just Wanda that was experience her nightmares, everyone she had control over was going through them as well, and to the average human mind that would no doubt be a terrifying thing. But even as a group it would appear that ganging up on her wouldn’t be the best idea.
Now that the first season is over and there’s no word of a second season even being in the planning stage it would appear that the next time we’ll see Wanda will be in the Doctor Strange sequel, but there’s no word on when we’ll see anyone else. Some folks are trying to pull for a Jimmy Woo show or a Darcy show, but if that does happen then it’s bound to need a few of the heroes from the MCU to really make it work. But in the meantime, phase 4 is off and running, and now it’s a matter of waiting for the next show to pop in and then the movies to start up again. Black Widow will hopefully come out whenever the theaters can open, which would be a very welcome sight to a lot of people since it would remain a return to normalcy, in some ways. But until we see Wanda, White Vision, and a few others from the show again it’s fair to say that plenty of people be busy cooking up one theory after another to explain what might be coming next, and how it might impact the rest of the MCU.