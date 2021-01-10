The Imaginary Pitch Meeting That Led to Wonder Woman 1984

After you wipe your eyes from laughing so hard try and get on board with the idea that as much as people think that Wonder Woman 1984 was worth the wait, it kind of wasn’t. The reason for laughing so uproariously at this video is that it picks apart just about every little thing in the movie that people might have had an issue with. Usually, this would bug the living hell out of me and many other individuals since just watching the movie for what it’s supposed to be and not what it is would be preferred. But in the current era, it would appear that there are directors just laying up some of the easiest and most tantalizing targets they can for the public to tear apart with an in-depth look at movies that no longer make sense the closer one looks at them. Maybe it has to do with writing so many articles concerning movies and TV, maybe it has something to do with getting older, or maybe it’s simply because actors aren’t trying to hide it any longer if they ever were, but comic book movies appear to be getting more and more nonsensical as the years continue to roll on. It’s likely that they were never that easy to explain in the first place and I’m just now catching up, or perhaps the cynicism is growing because the ‘happy, feelgood’ emotions are flowing a little too thick at this time since Wonder Woman 1984 looked as though it was ready to go hard and then found itself floating in a sea of feelings that kind of drowned the narrative as it continued to move forward.
One thing that’s easy to agree with is the fact that the spirit of Steve Trevor taking over the body of another man is a little troubling since without knowing who that man is and what his life is all about it becomes kind of problematic to think that Steve just took his body over without a care in the world. Just imagine if a spirit could say ‘here, move over, I need your body for a bit’, without taking into consideration what the host thought or wanted. And the fact that Diana goes along with this since she’s still pining over a man that she knew for a short period of time decades ago is a little troubling as well. True, she did apparently love him, but after so long one might want to think that she’s learned what loss is all about and how to deal with it. Yeah, that kind of gets thrown out the window.
Then we get to the wishing aspect with Max Lord, and the fact that every person in the world would need to feel as impassioned about their wish as Diana asks them to renounce it. But the video makes a good point when asking about those that made wishes that were used for good and very needed things that could benefit those doing the wishing. They’re supposed to give up after hoping and praying for so long? Plus, does anyone know anything about human nature? Diana Prince asking people to give up their wishes for the betterment of humanity is, sadly, kind of laughable since it would imply that after her heartfelt speech, which was somehow going out via Max Lord thanks to her lasso around his ankle, people would just give up on their wish, no matter if it was for ill or good, and let things go back to the way they were. Only in a movie is such a thing going to ever happen, and even then it’s still not entirely believable since it wraps up everything nice and neat and makes it clear that Wonder Woman has this type of effect on people that is strong enough to change their minds and get them to simply let go of something that could change their lives for the better after a hard, long-fought existence that might have earned them a reprieve that they don’t want to let go of. But for the sake of the movie, it has to work and it has to produce a blanket effect that turns Max Lord from a serious bad guy into a sobbing, weepy father that finally acknowledges his son and miraculously finds him after everything has settled. And if wishing things into and out of existence were that easy, well, let’s just say it’s a good thing the power of wishing doesn’t exist in our world.
The fact that this movie has won the box office a couple of weeks isn’t really that impressive and might even be confusing to a couple of people until they realize that there’s not much else out there at the moment that can challenge this movie, at least not yet.