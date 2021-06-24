The John Wick 4 Cast Just Keeps Getting Better and Better

The next John Wick movie starting to sound like a darker version of The Expendables as more names keep getting added to the cast. While it’s not for certain, it sounds as though Wesley Snipes might be joining the movie and will be another ally that Wick could possibly depend upon. Again, it’s not for certain, but it does sound likely since the movie is already taking on Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard, and Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are all coming back as well. John Wick 4 is shaping up to be an all-out war between John and the High Table, along with whatever companions he can muster at his side. Donni Yen and now possibly Snipes will be there on John’s side of the table, as well as the Bowery King played by Fishburne and his remaining assassins. The only trouble is that one has to wonder if John can count on the Bowery King to maintain their bond if the High Table decides to pull a few tricks here and there. Right now it would appear that John is fully ready to push forward and kill the High Table if he has to, but after taking a look at part 3 and seeing how many assassins there are in one city, one definitely has to think that this number is bound to increase exponentially in wartime.
At this point, a lot of people might be thinking that John Wick is immortal or invincible, but obviously this isn’t the case since he’s been roughed up, shot, stabbed, and the toll that all these wounds have taken is pretty obvious. But the middle finger he raised at the end of the third movie makes it clear that he’s not ready to give up, even if he can’t move as well at the moment. It kind of feels as though a time jump might be happening between part 3 and part 4, nothing that significant, but enough for John to heal up and become mobile again. Plus, it might be a time to circle the wagons and find the allies that he needs so that he can mount a proper offense. Then there’s the matter of Charon and Winston and where they’re going to line up in all this. It feels as though they might remain on their own side so long as the Continental is still sacred ground, but it’s unknown at this time.
The next movie won’t be headed to theaters until May of 2022, so there’s plenty of time to debate and analyze the past three movies to seek out some possible clue as to what might happen in the fourth movie, and it’s a sure bet that plenty of people will. Plenty of folks have been analyzing John Wick since the first movie and since there will be a fifth coming out, the idea is that John is going through the different stages of grief after losing a loved one, which means that the fifth movie might actually be the end of him. It’s not exactly a thought that fans want to contemplate since many want to see Wick reach the end and finally achieve some sort of peace, but so far most signs point to the idea that he’ll be taking his last breath with the fifth movie. That might be kind of sad, but one really has to think about what he’s lost and what he still has and to be honest, he has his dog, and that’s about it.
Some might argue that he has those that he can count on, but as a former assassin returned to the job and set to make trouble for the entire organization, John doesn’t have a lot of exit points left to him any longer. As of now, he’s the type of character that the High Table would be wise to fear, and in their fear send everything they have against him just to be certain he’s over and done with. Even with his dog, John is a man with nothing to lose, and those are typically the most dangerous types of people walking the face of the earth.
As far as Wesley Snipes coming in to play the part of a swordsman that could ally with John, it might be cool to see Snipes back in action in such a way, since while The Expendables 3 wasn’t the greatest move in the world, some of the fight scenes were actually kind of interesting, and seeing Snipes get back into the groove was definitely worth it. But how well he’ll mesh with Keanu is hard to say since in the past Snipes has been labeled as something of a problem child on the set, but perhaps age and maturity will have set in by now and he’ll be easier to work with.