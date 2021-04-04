The Last Starfighter 2 Concept Trailer Arrives and Is Pretty Cool

It’s interesting that as much as people enjoy getting nostalgic about older movies that The Last Starfighter sequel has taken this long, but if one takes into mind the idea that everything has its time and that revealing things too soon could lead to a serious backlash then it makes a little more sense. A lot of fans have been wanting this movie to be brought back for years now, and there’s been a lot of talk about creating a sequel that has never gone anywhere, but it sounds as though that’s about to change. This concept reel gives a decent idea of what we might be able to expect at some point since the images tell the story of Alex and how things will eventually pan out in regards to the story, and it already looks as though the sequel is going to be trying its best to outshine the original. In all fairness though, this is what’s going to have to happen for the sequel to have a chance with fans since nostalgia is great and it’s a big part of what’s powering this move, but in terms of the effects and the overall story, the sequel is going to have to bring a lot to the table in order to entice fans of the original and to gain the attention of those that weren’t even born yet when the first movie came out. If you remember watching this as a kid then yes, you are getting old.
Just looking at the images makes it clear that the effects are going to be taking center stage at one point or another since visiting different worlds, extensive space travel, and the idea of more spacecraft are all ideas that are likely to entice a great number of viewers that are excited to see what comes next in the saga. What it appears to indicate though is that a lot of the action will take place well away from earth, but the inciting incident that will draw Alex back into action, if he is in fact still meant to be the protagonist, will take place on earth. This feels right for the most part since trying to veer too far away from the original idea would no doubt get fans thinking that the story might be a little TOO far away from the original. There’s no doubt that things have to move forward and become even more impressive since without this ability it’s very likely that no one would take the sequel seriously. But keeping things grounded just a bit by maintaining that earth is still very much Alex’s home and place is bound to remind a lot of people that this adventure started off on earth with a young kid and a video game that he had no idea would take him further than he would ever imagine.
Seeing new worlds and other starfighters in this sequel will be a lot of fun though since it opens up the story in a way that the first couldn’t quite do at every given moment since the technology wasn’t quite there yet and the effects were a little lackluster but were very much appreciated at the time. While nostalgia is a great way to bring this movie back for a sequel, it’s still necessary to remember that the technology of today is going to be needed to create a more comprehensive look at the universe in which the movie is taking place in order to remind people that this is an epic that is worth respecting given that it’s something that has a lot of potential when it comes to world-building and could possibly become another franchise if things go well enough. Just think of it, a series or another movie following the second one, and a whole new fanbase to go with the old one that is fully ready to see this movie come to life. It’s pretty typical for a sequel to be under a lot of pressure when it comes to following in the footsteps of the original, but in this case, it really needs to be executed in a manner that keeps with the story of the first movie but makes it clear that things have changed, and that the story is bound to expand in a way that will encompass an entire universe of possibilities.
There’s not a lot of information just yet on when the movie, which will be a movie, will reach the production phase. But one thing is very clear, it will be its own movie with hints and references to the first one. That’s a wise decision to be fair, but hopefully the connection will be a little stronger than has been alluded to if only to give people a better idea of where things have gone, and why.