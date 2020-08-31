The Leather Alien Facehugger Mask is a Work of Art

Having problems with social distancing? This Alien facehugger mask would take care of that in a big hurry since people would likely keep a pretty healthy distance from anyone wearing it, at least initially since the thing looks fairly intimidating, not to mention strange. But learning how to make your own out of leather would be kind of interesting, but also very time-consuming as you might imagine since if it’s not crafted right then it’s not going to work and likely it won’t even stay together for that long. Chances are there are plenty of people that might need to go through this process at least a couple of times in order to really get the hang of it, as the video doesn’t really narrate anything but simply shows how to do it, kind of. The process is bound to be kind of a long one since folding the leather and then piecing it together is bound to take a while. Plus, if you really want to make it look authentic and ad the coloring it’s going to take even longer and the process is going to become a little more intense and require even more patience. But in the name of making something unique and overall pretty cool, it might be worth it to those that have the time and the inclination. As far as keeping it tight around your face, keep in mind it’s leather so whatever final shape it takes it’s not exactly going to unfurl if the person making the mask has done it correctly.
Numbering the different pieces is a great idea since they do need to fit together and having to take the mask apart and put the proper pieces in the right place more than once is going to be exasperating and it could start to wear the material down a little quicker than a person wants. But after that’s established and it’s time to put the whole thing together then it’s time for a person to exercise patience and the skill at threading that they’ll need in order to make their mask work in the manner they want. This kind of thing is going to take a while so anyone thinking that it’s just something to do in a matter of a few minutes might need to realize that they’re going to be in for a longer haul than that since threading all the pieces together is going to take a substantial amount of time, and then checking to make certain that it’s pieced together the way it needs to be is going to take a bit longer. If a person wants this kind of thing down right though they have to realize that quality takes more time than quantity and it’s bound to look better and function better when someone actually takes the time to make certain that everything is as it should be.
It’s almost guaranteed that someone will recoil from you if they happen to see you wearing this thing since a facehugger is an iconic bit of pop culture but it’s still not quite the norm in society to be sporting one as a functioning mask. It’s also a guarantee though that someone would probably think this is pretty cool and ask a dozen questions about it and how to possibly make one or where they can find one. After all, items such as this are bound to be kind of spendy since they’re specialty items and as a result, tend to incur a greater cost considering that the artist and designer want to make a good chunk of money for their effort. The best way would be to find out how to make the pattern by going online and discovering just where it can be found and then doing it all by hand. This is bound to take a while and could end up costing a bit in materials simply because some folks might need to practice a bit until they get it down. But all in all, it does have a very unique and cool appearance that would freak a lot of people out and be a great attention grabber, no pun intended I swear. Stuff like this does tend to get noticed, and as far as copyright law goes it might need to researched a bit but it doesn’t feel as though anyone would be able to come after the creator since unless one starts marketing these things then they should be just fine without having to pay out for the idea.
The inner workings of the mask might need to be pored over for a bit too in order to get them right since breathing through leather isn’t the easiest thing to do. But if the masks are constructed correctly this shouldn’t be a huge issue and it should be possible to make it work. Plus, it just looks cool.