The Legend Of Zelda Cartoon with Added Vocals From Beavis And Butthead

Are there still people out there that remember The Legend of Zelda cartoon? If so, hopefully they’re not offended by this version that features Beavis and Butthead standing in for two of the main voices since it’s actually kind of funny given that the two less than intelligent characters are up to what they normally do, trying to score and being utterly ridiculous at the same time. The fun part of this is how the voices have been fit into the show and how they appear to be kind of accurate as to what’s going on, at least for a good portion of the way through it. One of the only things that could have been funnier would have been if Ganon’s voice was replaced with that of Hank Hill, as that would have been classic. But moving forward with it, this clip is something that a lot of us can’t help but think takes us back to our younger days when this cartoon was still fairly popular and Nintendo shows were still a big thing on TV, or at least big enough to still deserve their own time slot. It feels accurate to say that cartoons were a lot different back in those days and in a lot of ways they kind of were, but they were a product of the time period and the technology that was available for use.
It feels accurate to say that more people remember Beavis and Butthead than they do the Legend of Zelda cartoon simply for the fact that Zelda has been far more popular as a video game than an animated series and Beavis and Butthead have ALWAYS been animated series and only started making the tentative move to other mediums now and then, and they didn’t last long. For one reason or another, this show has always been enjoyed far more for its animation and simple dialogue than anything since really all it comes down to is Beavis and Butthead chuckling in their customary way and saying the same things quite often or following the same ideas since their a little too stupid to do much else. These two tend to follow their urges more than anything and like adolescent boys, they want to get with women but somehow they’re never able to grow up enough to really figure out how to approach one without getting the hell slapped out of them. Link is at least a little bit smoother in his approach, but watching him and hearing Beavis it’s enough to make a person chuckle since it’s likely that Zelda might kick the living hell out of Beavis or Butthead if they ever approached her and wanted to ‘score’.
What’s really amazing is that The Legend of Zelda lasted from September to December of 1989 and then it was taken off of the air. Beavis and Butthead didn’t start up until around 1993, but they’ve managed to last quite a while longer, somehow. Seriously these two are among the dumbest of animated characters to ever be created, and this is keeping in mind that Ed, Edd, and Eddy was actually a real cartoon on Cartoon Network. But somehow the dumbest of cartoons get to last for a while, but those that are actually well-ordered and structured have kind of a spotty track record that doesn’t always indicate how well some shows do and how poorly others perform. It’s one of those things that a lot of people can’t help but shrug their shoulders at as they figure that it’s bound to happen sometimes. Hardcore fans of Zelda are either going to laugh at this representation or point out certain parts of the story that don’t fit with the actual story most likely, but the overall effect is kind of funny in a bizarre way since it’s not exactly the most hilarious thing that’s ever been created, but it’s definitely good for a laugh. In fact, that’s what can be said for the whole idea of Beavis and Butthead since to be fair they were funny back in the 90s when they were first starting out and it was obvious that people liked them, but as time went on and their act didn’t really change that much it became harder and harder to really keep track of them since there was no point other than the insane chuckling that preceded these two so often.
Even their movie, Beavis and Butthead Do America, was amusing but not so over the top great that it was something that would go down in history as one of their most celebrated appearances yet. In fact, a lot of people can probably get more out of the fact that they used to incorporate music videos into their show, kind of, as they sat and made fun of them over and over.