The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Looks Quite Awesome

A lot of fans might have seen mention of a Star Wars Holiday Special and just cringed on the spot, but after watching this trailer that cringe might turn into a smile since it does look extremely enjoyable since Lego is pulling out a lot of the stops and creating something that could be a holiday special that people will want to remember for years to come. Even more surprising is that it sounds like a lot of Star Wars fans are actually united in their excitement for this special since it does look like something that could be a lot of laughs since the story appears to hinge on Rey finding a mystical key of some sort that allows whoever holds it to travel through time, which one can guess is bound to be a way for a lot of shenanigans to happen since traveling back in time and messing up the timelines is bound to be something that would work more towards the Empire’s agenda since we see Darth Vader take the key at one point. But watching a special where the Jedi and Sith from the past contend with one another? Yes, please. That’s enough to unify Star Wars fans in a big way since for a number of years now the fanbase has been firmly divided over what’s acceptable and what’s not within the confines of the franchise.
It takes a monumental shift to unite Star Wars fans since to be certain, they don’t always agree on a lot of things since there are still people that the prequels are utterly useless while some think that the recent trilogy is one of the best, while some are stuck back in the 70s and 80s thinking that the original trilogy is the end-all, be-all of Star Wars. It’s dizzying just how many different opinions there are for this one franchise, but this holiday special is bringing them all together in a way that’s hopefully going to make them forget, just for a little bit, the continual arguments that are heard online so often. It’s doing this in such a great way as well that it’s bound to bring out someone that’s bound to be the grinch who couldn’t stand the unification of Star Wars fans and will enable them to say something, anything, that’s negative about the idea. Something about the continuity being destroyed, the insanity of it all, or just any random complaint does feel like it might be coming, but oh well.
This is something that looks like it’s bound to be a lot of fun since it might not really answer just who could beat who in a straight-up fight, but it’s bound to still be amusing and it does look like it will be bringing in The Mandalorian as well, which is great since the show has already incorporated quite a bit of the Star Wars universe that currently exists. But the hilarity that Lego can bring is going to be in full effect for Life Day, the holiday that will be taking place in this special. What all will be shown is kind of hard to say since it does look like a lot of time traveling will be going on and people that have never met will be able to converse and interact with each other this time around. It’s nice to see old Han and young Han agree on who’s going to fire first this time around though, since the age old question can hopefully be laid to rest at this point. But then again, seeing how this is a special it’s likely that people will continue argue back and forth simply because they can, which is about the only reason why the argument still exists. But there’s plenty going on in this special that will have a lot of people waiting eagerly for it to appear later on in November, since it’s not often that a holiday special really brings this much to the table, especially when it comes to Star Wars. The only thing better would be to have a live-action Star Wars special that was every bit as inclusive and exciting as this one, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon since one can guess that getting the stars together and keeping them all happy with their parts would be next to impossible.
But this will work, since it’s something that people will be able to simply enjoy and have a good laugh with since Lego usually puts on a good show and is able to incorporate many elements of the franchise that people happen to like. To see past and present figures from the franchise interacting with each other is going to be pretty cool since it’s the kind of mashup that people can get behind.