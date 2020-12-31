Since its debut in 2019, The Masked Singer has become one of the most popular shows on TV. Although the concept seems a little ridiculous, people have really fallen in love with the idea. So much so, that Fox has decided to try to create the magic with a new series called The Masked Dancer. The spin-off essentially follows the same format as The Masked Singer except this time the contestants will be dancing in their costumes instead of singing. Judges will still have to guess who is hiding behind the costumes and the reveals promise to be just as exciting. If you’re looking for something to watch that won’t require much energy, this show is what you need. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Masked Dancer.
1. The Costumes Are Less Intricate Than On The Masked Singer
One of the best parts about The Masked Singer is the intricate costumes the constants wear to hide their identities. Although there are some very cool costumes on The Masked Dancer, there will be a little less complicated so that the contestants can perform their dance routines without being obstructed by their outfits.
2. The Idea For The Show Started On Ellen
The Masked Singer may be based on South Korean show, but The Masked Dancer is actually the result of a spoof segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since Ellen is basically responsible for the concept of the show, she is also one of the executive producers.
3. The Show Was Supposed To Debut In The Middle Of 2020
The Masked Dancer officially debuted on December 27, 2020, but it was actually supposed to air in the middle of the year. The initial production timeline was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions that halted filming across the entire entertainment industry.
4. There Is A New Group Of Panelists
It would’ve been very easy for Fox to use the same panelists from The Masked Singer on The Masked Dancer, but that probably wouldn’t have gone too well with viewers. Needless to say, the network decided to switch things up (although there is a little overlap). The panelists on The Masked Dancer are Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, and Ashley Tisdale.
5. Guessing Is Harder Than On The Masked Singer
Anyone who has ever seen The Masked Singer knows how hard it can be to try to figure out who is hiding under each costume. On the bright side, however, hearing the contestant’s voice can help people get closer to uncovering the mystery. Since the contestants on The Masked Singer will be performing without using their voices, trying to figure out who each person is will be even more challenging.
6. There Will Be A New Guest Panelist Each Week
It’s always fun to get a new perspective and The Masked Dancer will incorporate a new one each week. A new panelist will appear as a guest on every episode and it will be fun to see how they approach the guessing game. These guests will be other well-known people in the entertainment industry.
7. Contestants Will Get The Chance To Speak – Sort Of
The creators of The Masked Dancer had to get a little creative when it came to figuring out how the contestants would be able to give the panelists clues. There is a brief segment after each performance called ‘Word Up‘ where the contestants are allowed to say one word. The word itself will also be a hint as to who they are.
8. Contestants Will Rehearse More
If you’ve ever tried to learn a choreographed dance you know just how complicated it can be. With that being said, the performers on The Masked Dancer will have to spend more time rehearsing than the contestants on The Masked Singer. By the time they’ve gotten the routine down, they’ll be able to pull it off like professionals.
9. There Are Group Performances
Solo dance performances are great and everything, but there’s nothing like watching a group of people move in unison. The good news is that fans of The Masked Dancer will get the chance to see the contestants perform in groups. These performances will put the dancers’ true skills to the test.
10.The Show Is Filmed In The Same Studio As The Masked Singer
The concept of the shows aren’t the only thing The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer have in common. They are both also filmed at the same place: Red Studios in Los Angeles. Several legendary shows have been filmed at this location including I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show.