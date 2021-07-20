The Morning Show Season 2 Returns

Fans of the hit Apple TV+ television series need not wait no further! The Morning Show is about to return for a jam-packed new season. The award-winning show had already resumed the filming of season 2 when production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the stars aligned and the team was able to resume production late last year. Alas, after more than a year of waiting, a release date was finally announced. The 10-episode second season will air its first episode on September 17, and will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. The Morning Show has already been making waves in the entertainment world even before its big premiere last 2019. A powerhouse cast and an equally powerful storyline sound like the perfect ingredients to success. The American drama series was inspired by the book of Brian Stelter titled, Top of the Morning : Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, which talked about what transpired inside the world of several well-known daytime television shows. Similarly, the series also revolves around the lives of the people behind UBA network’s top-rated morning news program broadcast, The Morning Show (TMS).
Season 1 : Surprises and Scandals
The series is led by the dynamic duo of Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies). Aniston plays America’s Sweetheart and TMSco-host, Alex Levy while Witherspoon plays a local news field reporter turned TMSco-host, Bradley Jackson. The first season is set after Alex’s “work spouse” and on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, is faced with sexual misconduct charges and is fired from his post. Alex reels from this major change in her career life, and does everything in her capacity to retain her position as one of the nation’s top news anchors. Bradley enters the picture as an unconventional field reporter who somehow ends up inside the studios of TMS, and becomes an imminent threat to Alex. As the rest of the season unfolds, viewers are able to witness the tumultuous relationship of these two very different women as they traverse the real and reel world of daytime television.
Tension starts to build throughout the 10-episodes of season 1. Quick cover-ups are seen to automatically follow scandals, and those at fault continue to stay in power. Seems like this is nothing new in the world of show business. The latter part of season follows a string of events that involve more power tripping and worsening predatory culture in the workplace, which eventually leads to the death of one of the show’s head talent bookers. Things are put into perspective, and people who have been awfully silent on past misconducts start to speak out. In the final minutes of the show-stopping season finale, Alex and Bradley finally join forces and publicly expose UBA’s toxic workplace culture. To say that the epic season finale was satisfying would be an understatement.
Season 2 : The Aftermath
Is the future of daytime television in peril? The recently released trailer by Apple TV opens up a whole new can of worms. It is revealed that Alex is no longer a part of TMS, and is seemingly replaced by a charismatic new male anchor, Eric, portrayed by Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show). The new season focuses on the aftermath of the explosive finale of the first season. Will the perpetrators finally suffer the consequences of their actions? How will the characters pick up the pieces and recover from the turn of events? The anticipation is as real as it gets.
The show’s powerhouse cast knows no limits. Other fresh faces to watch out for in the new season include Julianna Marguiles (The Good Wife) as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson, Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as shrewd UBA board chairwoman Cybil Richards, Greta Lee (Russian Doll) as tech company leader and new UBA executive Stella Bak, and Ruairi O’ Connor (The Spanish Princess) as YouTube sensation Ty Fitzgerald. Fans will also be reunited with their season 1 favorites, as the original cast including Steve Carell (The Office) as defamed ex-TMS co-host Mitch Kessler, Billy Crudup (Gypsy) as UBA executive Cory Ellison, and Mark Duplass (The League) as TMS executive producer Charlie “Chip” Black are set to reprise their roles.
The Morning Show is a force to be reckoned with. Aside from the A+ character developments, the show’s creators have been consistent in staying true to its cause and spreading awareness. Its unapologetic approach in tackling modern day issues surrounding the workplace will undeniably stay relevant in the years to come.