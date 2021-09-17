The Most Fun Overwatch Heroes To Play As

Overwatch has cemented itself as one of the most iconic multiplayer games to ever be released. Their formula is simple. A six vs six objective-based showdown featuring different heroes that all play incredibly differently and bring their own flair to the battle. It’s something that has led to these characters becoming icons in their own ways. Players across the world love the characters and will cosplay as them and create fan art in their honor. The team behind Overwatch created these characters created these characters were created with love and passion. Even their voice actors have put a lot of heart into their performances which have led to them being highly recognizable and regarded in their community. With so many heroes to choose from, we wanted to highlight a few heroes that we find incredibly fun to play as. These heroes are all unique in their own right and offer up fun experiences for all players.
Lucio
First on the list is our favorite neighborhood musician, Lucio. His real name is Lucio Correia dos Santos and he is “an international celebrity who inspires social change through his music and actions. Lúcio Correia dos Santos grew up in Rio de Janeiro, in a poor and crowded favela that was hit hard by the financial upheaval following the Omnic Crisis. As Brazil began the long process of recovery, he wanted to find a way to lift the spirits of those around him. He found his answer in music and its power to bring people together and even help them forget their troubles, if only for a short time. He performed on street corners, in block parties, and as he got older, at a string of legendary underground shows.”
Lucio uses his Sonic Amplifier to take down enemies and support his allies. His sonic amplifier has the ability to knock back enemy players. This can prove to be a lot of fun on maps with large cliffs and holes because one boop from Lucio can send enemies over the edge and falling to their death. Lucio is also a great ally by providing a continuous boost of speed or healing to his teammates. He can increase the boost at certain points which allows his teammates to get to the objective faster. These are many of the reasons why Lucio is so fun to play as. Skating around the map while being able to skate on walls and being able to boop back enemies while being too fast for them to catch. He’s just great all around and a great time. Not to mention that he is a must for any competitive team thanks to his abilities to make the team faster. His ultimate has the ability to reinforce everyone in his team for a short period of time which makes preparing for a push a lot more thrilling and chaotic. Because now everyone on your team has increased health and can throw themselves into the middle of a battle without thinking twice.
Baptiste
Jean-Baptiste Augustin is “An elite combat medic and ex-Talon operative, Baptiste now uses his skills to help those whose lives have been impacted by war. Jean-Baptiste Augustin was one of the 30 million children orphaned by the Omnic Crisis. With limited opportunities and resources, he enlisted in the military. The Caribbean Coalition, a pan-island force formed in response to the Crisis, became his new home. Guided by his innate desire to help people, Baptiste chose the path of a combat medic and served in an elite branch of the Caribbean Coalition’s special ops.”
Baptiste uses his Biotic Launcher to shoot enemies with three-round burst weaponry and to launch healing projectiles that help allies with their regenerative abilities. It’s a fun weapon to use and when you hit enemies with all three shots it does massive damage. Baptiste also has the ability to crouch down and launch himself into incredible heights. Which make getting around the map a lot more interesting and allow him to reach his allies to shoot healing projectiles from interesting locations. He also has the ability to launch an invulnerability gadget that will keep everyone in it alive. It’s a lifesaver and can really help out teammates in a pinch. His ultimate puts up a barrier that allows his allies to do increased damage. When you’re trying to break down a defensive team, this ability can be a lifesaver. Not to mention it’s nice to see your name pop up on all the assists as your allies shoot down their enemies with ease. He can be a great addition to any team and is a lot of fun to play once you learn what all his abilities can do.
Mei
Mei-Ling Zhou is a Climatologist that fights using her freeze weaponry. “Mei is a scientist who has taken the fight to preserve the environment into her own hands. Though many blamed the planet’s escalating, unexplained climate phenomena on the advent of new technologies, the rapidly growing omnic population, and drastically increased consumption of resources, the true cause remained unknown. To find a solution, Overwatch established a series of eco-Watchpoints at remote, critical locations worldwide.”
Mei’s abilities include her endotermic blaster, cryo-freeze, ice wall, and her ultimate ability Blizzard. Running around with Mei and using her Endotermic Blaster to render enemies motionless has to be one of the most fun experiences an Overwatch player could ever have. Almost nobody is able to escape the freeze ray when you take them by surprise. Once they are completely motionless Mei can then use her Endotermic Blaster to shoot an icicle straight at their head for max damage. Sounds pretty intense right? Well once you’re at the other end of that blaster its downright terrifying. Mei can also conjur up a freeze wall that can aid their enemies by giving them a protective shield. It can also be used as an escape mechanism to block enemies and run away from them when she’s being cornered. If that wasn’t good enough, Mei can also cryo-freeze herself to gain momentary invisibility and health regen. Although she is frozen while in a cryo-freeze form. Her ultimate ability Blizzard, allows her to do exactly as the name states. She can manifest a blizzard that will freeze every enemy in it’s area of effect. It’s useful for clearing out objectives. We love playing as Mei so you should definitely give her a try if you haven’t already.
Reaper
Reaper was originally known as Gabriel Reyes, and he was an Overawtch member before he defected to the dark side and joined Talon. Most know Reaper as “Some speak of a black-robed terrorist known only as the Reaper. His identity and motives are a mystery. What is known is that where he appears, death follows. The Reaper is an extremely volatile mercenary, a ruthless and remorseless killer responsible for terrorist attacks across the world. He has fought in many armed conflicts in the last decades, showing no loyalty to any cause or organization. Survivors have described a black shadow ghosting unscathed through the most hellish battlefields. The few bodies recovered of those he kills are pale, empty husks drained of life, their cells showing signs of intense degradation. It is possible that he is a byproduct of failed genetic alteration which forces his cells to simultaneously decay and regenerate at a hyper-accelerated rate.”
His abilities include Hellfire Shotgun, Wraith Form, Shadow Step, and Death Blossom. With his Hellfire Shotgun Reaper is able to deal massive amounts of damage while producing healing orbs for himself. This has proved to be a huge advantage when dealing with tanks. Since they are big targets, Reaper is able to easily land hits and heal as he attacks making it difficult for Tanks to survive a one on one with him. If he ever is cornered or in a difficult situation then Reaper can use his Wraith Form to escape and make his way to safety. His Shadow Step allows him to shift from one location to another with ease and makes it easy for him to get the jump on unsuspecting enemies. Death Blossom is where Reaper can truly put all his abilities together and give the enemy team a lethal blow. Death Blossom allows Reaper to spin and blast his shotgun’s multiple times, taking down any heores that might have been close to him. It’s a great way to clear the room.
D.Va
Hana Song, known throughout the world as D.Va is one of the most iconic characters to come out of the Overwatch Universe. D.Va is probably the most cosplayed character and one of the most beloved due to her the nature of her character. She is a gamer that somehow got herself access to a mech and now treats it like a video game. D.Va is “a former professional gamer who now uses her skills to pilot a state-of-the-art mech in defense of her homeland. Twenty years ago, South Korea was attacked by a colossal omnic monstrosity that rose from the depths of the East China Sea. The massive, lumbering construct caused catastrophic damage to coastal cities before it was driven back beneath the waves. In response, the South Korean government developed a mechanized armored drone unit, called MEKA, to protect urban environments in future engagements with the omnic threat.”
D.Va’s main abilities include Fusion Cannons, Light Gun, Boosters, Defensive Matrix, Micro Missles, and Self-Destruct. Her Fusion Cannons are her first line of defense. They have a continuous fire that doesn’t let up although it does slow her movements up. Her boosters allow her to reach incredible heights and get the jump on enemies that may try to run away from her. Her Defensive Matrix allows her to stop most projectiles including some of the other character’s ultimate abilities. That’s when the fun truly starts. Being able to just boost in front of a Hanzo and absorb their whole ultimate is something that will make any D.Va main happy. Her ultimate is Self-Destruct which allows her to launch her mech suit and blow it up doing massive damage. If you pair her ability up with another character’s ability that immobilizes characters then it could make for a team wipe which is always satisfying to see.
Widowmaker
Amelie Lacroix is an Assassin that is part of the Talon team. Widowmaker is “the perfect assassin: a patient, ruthlessly efficient killer who shows neither emotion nor remorse. It is believed that in her former life, Widowmaker was married to Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent spearheading operations against the Talon terrorist organization. After several unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Gérard, Talon decided to change its focus to his wife, Amélie. Talon operatives kidnapped her and subjected her to an intense program of neural reconditioning. They broke her will, suppressed her personality, and reprogrammed her as a sleeper agent. She was eventually found by Overwatch agents, apparently, none the worse for wear, and returned to her normal life. Two weeks later she killed Gérard in his sleep.” Pretty intense back story right? This is what makes Widowmaker such a great character. With so much depth and tragedy, it’s hard not to want to learn more about Amelie and her descent into the spider’s cave.
Widowmaker’s abilities include her sniper Widow’s Kiss, her grappling hook, venom mine, and her ultimate ability Ultra-Sight. With her Widow’s Kiss, she is able to take down enemies at a distance. Hold her sight down long enough and it increases the damage that you can give your enemy. Her fully charged shot is enough to take down most enemies with one headshot. There is almost no equal feeling to getting a line of headshots and seeing the enemies drop one by one. She is also able to reach good vantage points by using her grappling hook and setting up traps with her venom mine. If this wasn’t good enough, her Ultra-Sight allows her to see enemies no matter where they are on the map. This allows her to line up perfect head shots to take down foes.