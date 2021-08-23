The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto

Naruto is a Japanese manga and anime created by Masashi Kishimoto. It follows Naruto is on his journey to find peace among the ninja and become Hokage. Throughout the run of the series, all the characters receive many power-ups and upgraded abilities. Part of the reason why the franchise was successful is because of how intense and captivating some of the fights were. Kishimoto did a great job of weaving emotion into these battles and giving everyone a reason to keep fighting. What also captivated the audience was the ninjutsu and abilities. Ninjutsu, or jutsu for short, are the abilities the shinobi in Naruto use to accomplish their goals and fight their battles. They require the use of chakra so these powers aren’t unlimited. If shinobi use too much of their chakra then they could be rendered unable to fight or they could even lose their life. So which of these abilities are a cut above the rest? Here are some of the most iconic ninjutsu used all throughout the series.
Chidori
The Chidori is a lightning-based jutsu that is used by two of the series main characters. Sasuke Uchiha and Kakashi Hatake. It involves concentrating chakra into your palms and changing the chakra nature to lightning. It is used in many iconic fights throughout the series and developed further by Sasuke as he grows more powerful. One of the first uses we see of Chidori is when Team 7 is tasked with escorting the bridge builder and they are met with resistance by Zabuza. Kakashi uses it and intends to put an end to Zabuza’s life but instead, Haku jumps in and takes the blow for him, ending his own life. Sasuke’s first use of it in the series is remembered as one of the pivotal moments of the anime. It showcases Sasuke’s superior ninjutsu technique as he lands a blow on one of the most powerful shinobi at the Chunin Exams, Gaara. Sasuke goes onto develop Chidori allowing him to bend the chakra into different shapes and sizes. This allows him to make the Chidori a long-range attack as well.
Rasengan
The Rasengan is almost a rival to the Chidori. It is taught to Naruto by Jiraya Sensei. It involves the focusing of the chakra to the palm much like the Chidori. Throughout the series, Naruto is able to further push the Rasengan and develop multiple forms. There is the Wind Shuriken Rasengan where Naruto channels his wind chakra nature and creates a long-range Rasengan. At first, this form of the ability is deemed too dangerous because it creates series knockback to anyone in close proximity of the jutsu. This is why Naruto develops a form that is able to be thrown. The only problem is that he must catch the opponent unaware for it to properly land. This is the final jutsu Naruto uses in Naruto Shippuden as he and Sasuke face off one last time.
Shadow Clone Jutsu
The jutsu that started it all. The Shadow Clone Jutsu allows the user to invoke copies of themselves that splits their chakra evenly and allows the clones to be able to attack as if they were actual shinobi. If they get harmed or hurt then they turn into smoke clouds. This jutsu is iconic because it is the first jutsu we see Naruto ever do properly. It is the jutsu that sets up the whole show and begins our relationship with Naruto. Naruto steals a secret scroll after being tricked by one of the town’s Genin. He is framed and the Hokage orders the village to find Naruto which causes Naruto to believe that he is being shunned by the village. In a moment of truth, Iruka protects Naruto and shows him that there are people who care about him. To repay this kindness Naruto turns to the Genin who tricked him and uses the shadow clone jutsu bringing out hundreds of copies to fight him. Naruto defeats him and shows us that he truly has what it takes to be a high-level shinobi.
Susanoo
The Susanoo is one of the ultimate ninjutsu in the Naruto world. It is only able to be invoked by those who possess the Perfect Mangekyou Sharingan. It allows the user to be enveloped in chakra that takes the form of a warrior. It is incredibly fast and powerful. A few known users of the Susanoo are Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Madara Uchiha, and Obito Uchiha. It is used multiple times in the iconic ninja war arc which makes it one of the most iconic ninjutsu in the series. Statues have been made of the different characters and the jutsu.