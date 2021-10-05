To be a foe for Superman, you have to be considered one of the greatest supervillains in all of the galaxy. Those are some terrifying entities. But like all comic book heroes, Superman has dozens of different beings that want to see his name on a tombstone. Some have actually succeeded in one universe or another which is pretty scary when you think about it. Superman is a powerful being, one that can move entire mountains and break through the atmosphere through sheer force. To be able to take him down would require an immense amount of strength and ability. So today we want to take a look at some of the villains that make us weak in the knees. These are some of the most terrifying Superman villains that we’ve ever seen in any media form.
Who is Superman?
If you’re reading this article then chances are that this man needs no introduction, but it would be a disservice not to give him one. Superman, or Kal-el, is from the planet Krypton. His planet’s core was unstable and doomed to be destroyed so his parents send him on a launch pod hoping that it would save his life. “Baby Kal-El’s pod traveled through the universe until it crash-landed on Earth. Or, more specifically, in a quiet field outside the tiny town of Smallville, Kansas, where he was discovered by Jonathan and Martha Kent. As they examined the wreckage, they found the infant and, as they were without a child, decided to take him in as their own. The Kents hid the wreckage of the escape pod and raised Kal-El as their own, giving him the human name Clark Kent, and doing their best to ensure that he would have a normal upbringing, and remain indistinguishable from any other child in Smallville.
For most of his early life, Clark believed he was human. It wasn’t until his Kryptonian abilities—including heat and x-ray vision, super-strength, super-speed, and flight—began manifesting in his teens that his adoptive family decided to tell him the truth. Clark then viewed a holographic message from his parents that had been stored within his escape pod. It explained everything about Clark’s lost homeworld and the people he’d never known. After Martha Kent crafted a costume for him, Clark began fighting crime and injustice in all its forms. Lois Lane, a reporter for the Metropolis newspaper, the Daily Planet, and eventually Clark’s coworker, coined the name Superman in her exposé revealing his existence to the world. Since then, Superman has become one of the most trusted and well-recognized figures in the DC universe, the guardian of not just his city, but the planet at large.”
So who is strong enough to challenge Superman? Well, let’s begin with Doomsday.
Doomsday
Starting off the list strong with a creature that was scientifically created to best any being in the universe, Doomsday. Doomsday didn’t have the best childhood. Brought into the planet of Krypto, this was thousands of years before Superman, he was genetically altered by a scientist known as Berton. Berton exposed the child that would one day become Doomsday to the harsh conditions of Krypto and would allow him to face off against its predators. Doomsday was just a child so he was quickly killed. This wasn’t an issue for Berton, who took his remains and would make a clone of him with slight genetic alterations. Each death brought him closer to being the ultimate weapon. “This creature, “the Ultimate,” became a powerful biological weapon of destruction that could seemingly survive any environment, as well as any attack. Driven by an instinctive hatred for the native life on Krypton, he spent a few years hunting and killing local predators. Then, somehow understanding that Bertron was responsible for his dying repeatedly, the Ultimate returned to the lab that created him and killed everyone.
Soon afterward a supply spaceship arrived, having been arranged by Bertron. The monster boarded it and used it to leave Krypton (SUPERMAN/DOOMSDAY: HUNTER/PREY #2, 1994). The Ultimate, who also earned the name “Armageddon Creature,” made his way to other planets, killing many innocents and warriors, including members of the Green Lantern Corps (DOOMSDAY ANNUAL #1, 1995). He was finally defeated on the planet Calaton by an artificially created being called the Radiant. Had his body been destroyed there, Doomsday would have died. But the people of Calaton instead placed his body in a cage and buried it underground on the planet Earth (SUPERMAN/DOOMSDAY: HUNTER/PREY #2, 1994).” Doomsday’s abilities are pretty nuclear and he has the ability to withstand a high level of damage. His body can take a punch from Superman with ease and he’s also been shown to withstand Darkseid’s omega beams. He fights purely on instinct so even telepathic heroes are unable to subdue him via his mind. He is the ultimate being and has shown to have incredible adaptability. His body can change to withstand new powers. Doomsday is literally the ultimate weapon.
Darkseid
Darkseid is the embodiment of evil. He seeks to take away the free will of everyone in the universe by using the Anti-Life Equation which would allow him to impose his own will on all others. Darkseid is a literal god with abilities that surpass most beings in the DC Multiverse. He is able to control Omega Effect and releases it from his palms and from his eyes. His omega beams are so powerful that they can instantly kill a foe and then bring them back to life if Darkseid wishes for it. He can also bend his Omega Beams to his will so they can curve and bend around corners. One of the reasons that Darkseid is so terrifying is that he has an ability called the Omega Sanction where he can trap his enemies in a continuous series of alternate realities where each reality gets worse and worse as the subject moves through them. Imagine being stuck in a maze where once you finally make it out, you’re presented with a more terrible maze. Sounds downright terrifying and something we wouldn’t wish on our greatest enemy. As a god, he also has tremendous raw strength but due to how he views himself, he prefers not to steep that low and handle things using his many Omega abilities, telepathic abilities, and resilience. Darkseid has come into battle many times with Superman and the entire Justice League but has never been truly defeated. He can lose a war but Darkseid will always be back to wage battle again. Yeah, not someone whose bad side you want to be on.
“There was a time when Darkseid was very nearly “corrupted” by good. Against all odds, he fell in love with a young woman named Suli, a scientist who believed in using her knowledge to spread enlightenment throughout the universe. She bore Darkseid a son named Kalibak, but not long after, Darkseid’s mother Heggra had Suli assassinated, seeing how she had spread her positivity and love to him and made the queen’s son “weak.” It was then that Darkseid got his revenge and poisoned his mother, forevermore scoffing at the very idea of love. Nevertheless, Darkseid eventually took another wife, Tigra, who bore him a son named Orion. As the ongoing war raged between Apokolips and New Genesis, a bizarre plan was hatched to put a halt to the endless conflict. The terms of the pact were that the son of the leader of New Genesis, Highfather Izaya, would be traded for Orion, the son of Darkseid. Upon receiving the infant son of Izaya, named Scott Free, Darkseid immediately banished him to the fire pits, where a life of pain and degradation eventually forged the child into the super escape artist Mister Miracle. Orion, meanwhile, was raised on New Genesis, and it was foretold that someday the son would slay his father. Believing humanity contains some portion of the Anti-Life Equation, Darkseid has sought to conquer the Earth several times over, beaten each time by humanity’s protectors, but never truly vanquished.”
Bizarro
Bizarro is literally a clone of Superman, but without his intelligence and with no sense of self-control. This doesn’t necessarily mean he has to be evil right? But he has enough intelligence to understand that he isn’t Superman, which is his biggest wish. So he often fights Superman to prove that he has what it takes to be Superman and the hero that the world wants. He wishes to eliminate Superman and then take the mantle for himself. It’s a twisted way of thinking, but one that was brought about by his interesting birth into this world.
“Years later, when Superboy had become Superman, a second Bizarro creature was created by his arch nemesis Lex Luthor, who recreated the original duplicating ray and used it on Superman, with the hopes he could use the duplicate version to attack the Man of Steel. Similar to the original Bizarro in appearance, this version also spoke in “opposite speak,” using phrasing such as “Me hate you” meaning “Me love you,” and always referred to himself as “Me” instead of “I,” resulting in phrases like “Me am not Superman, me am Bizarro!” Unfortunately for Luthor, this Bizarro did not bow to his wishes, and instead attempted to emulate Superman rather than destroy him. Sadly, all of his attempts to copy Superman’s feats of heroism were thwarted by his own limited intelligence, and he often did more harm than good. Being an imperfect copy of Superman, he fell in love with Lois Lane the moment he saw her, and subsequently kidnapped her to force her to marry him. But it was actually Lois who found a way to defeat Bizarro, when she created a Bizarro-Lois for him using the duplication ray. Seeing themselves as rejected by the people of Earth for the strangeness, the Bizarro couple then moved to the world of Htrae (Earth backwards), which had ancient advanced technology, which Bizarro used to populate the planet with other identical creatures. This Bizarro world was even square and not round. The original Bizarro now referred to himself as “Bizarro #1″, and Lois Bizarro was also deemed #1. The rest of the planet was filled with millions of duplicate versions of themselves, and eventually Bizarro versions of the Justice League and Supergirl. The Lois and Clark Bizarros even had a pair of super Bizarro children. At one point, Bizarro traveled to the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes as Superman once did, but was rejected, so he created his own Bizarro Legion. ”
What makes Bizarro really interesting is that his abilities are the exact opposite of Superman. So although he is a clone, everything about his abilities is backward. Superman’s freeze brath is Bizzaro’s flame breath. Superman’s heat vision is Bizzaro’s freeze vision. Even the way that Superman can view far distances is opposite in Bizzaro who can see short distances behind him which is actually a pretty nifty ability to dodge ambushes and attacks from behind. Bizarro was given one upper hand in his latest iteration by not having to depend on solar radiation to keep his powers at full level. He also doesn’t need to eat or drink.
Lex Luthor
“He’s the most intelligent man on Earth. But Lex Luthor has only ever used his brilliant mind for selfish gain, and to further his own bitter vendetta against those he feels have done him wrong. A notorious sociopath and xenophobe in almost every one of his incarnations—be it scientist, businessman or even the President of the United States—Luthor always uses his power and influence not to help mankind, but to attempt to destroy the one man on the planet who makes him feel insignificant: Superman. Although he has no superpowers to speak of, Luthor has come closer to defeating the Man of Steel more times than any of his other adversaries. Due to his brilliant mind, his schemes nearly always come close to vanquishing Superman, until his massive ego gets in his way. No matter the situation, Luthor’s hubris is always his downfall. To much of the world, he’s a respectable, self-made man, the pinnacle of human achievement, due to his massive wealth and standing in the worlds of business and politics. But to Superman and the other Super Heroes of the Justice League, he’s the most dangerous man alive, and the one DC Super-Villain who is never to be underestimated. ”
Lex Luthor is one of the most dangerous foes that Superman has ever faced due to his level of genius in scientific measures. He’s responsible for creating Bizarro in the comic books and is the one who brings back Doomsday in the DC Universe film universe. He can’t be taken lightly just because he doesn’t have powers. Which DC Universe has already shown us with Batman who also doesn’t possess powers but is still one of the greatest superheroes ever created. He seems to be obsessed with putting an end to Superman’s life. He’s stated that he could solve all of Earth’s major problems but would only do so after he’s dealt with Superman. Yeah, sounds a little chaotic. He is often depicted as a rich scientist with fancy suits and a snarky attitude. Like many of the villains on this list, Lex Luthor has multiple iterations across the years. Having different origin stories and different paths. One of the most interesting ones is one where Lex and Superman grew up together. Lex Luthor would help Superboy on his adventures by using his superior intellect in smarts. Unfortunately, one day while trying to come up with a serum that would help Superman’s weakness to kryptonite, his lab caught on fire. Luckily, Superman was there and was able to blow the fire out, but while doing so he also blew out Lex Luthor’s hair and caused the chemicals to react in a way where Lex could never grow back his hair. This caused Lex Luthor to resent Superman and use his genius to bring him down rather than help him. That’s terrifying to us. Imagine being so mad about losing your hair that you dedicate the rest of your life to bringing down the person responsible for your hair loss. Definitely not someone we’d want to mess with.
Cyborg Superman
Cyborg Superman’s story is sadder than anything because of his origin. He was in an accident that should have left him dead in space but instead, it combined him with a machine that left him basically immortal. Now he’s an immortal super-powered being that only wishes to die. He blames Superman for his eternal hell, so he spends all the time he can’t spend dead making sure that Superman wishes he were. He has almost all the same abilities as Superman thanks to how he came to be. His spaceship was exposed to cosmic radiation and they crash-landed back to Earth but unfortunately not with some strange side effects. His two crewmates muted into strange beings while his wife struggled with fading onto a different dimension. His two crewmates passed away and his body deterioted. With the help of Superman they were able to save his wife but Hank Henshaw wasn’t as lucky. He seemingly passed away but what actually happened was his consciousness was transferred to the computer software at Lex Corp. He used the Superman Birthing Matrix to make himself a new cybernetic body with the abilities of Superman as well. This made him a highly capable foe because not only did he match Superman’s abilities one for one, but he also has extreme cybernetic abilities. One of his abilities allows him to transfer his subconscious to computers and such when his body is destroyed. Which makes him basically immortal.
“When Superman died battling Doomsday, Henshaw could not enact the revenge he so desperately wanted. So if he couldn’t kill Superman himself, he would tarnish his memory forever. Using bits of memory he downloaded from Superman’s birthing matrix, along with his DNA, Henshaw was able to build himself a replica body of Kal-El’s, one with visible cyborg parts. Now a “Cyborg Superman,” Henshaw was able to convince the world, even Lois Lane, that he was the real deal come back to life. To ensure the populace believed he was the real Superman, he committed several heroic acts. Not long after, Warworld arrived in Earth’s orbit, and under Henshaw’s orders, Mongul used its destructive capabilities to destroy the town of Coast City, killing millions. At this time, the real Superman returned from the dead, and with the help of his allies, managed to destroy the Cyborg imitator, by vibrating his body to thousands of tiny pieces. But Henshaw’s consciousness survived, and continued to come into conflict not only with Superman, but also the Green Lantern Corps. After a brief time with the android Manhunters, Cyborg Superman found that he only wanted the freedom that death would bring. But all attempts at destroying him ultimately failed, as his consciousness always survived. As long as he’s denied a true, final death, he will continue to plague the Superman and be one of his ultimate enemies. “