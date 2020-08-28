The Multiple Ways That Breaking Bad Could Have Ended

When it comes to the ending of a favorite show a lot of people feel divided as to what could have happened versus what did happen. In the case of Breaking Bad a lot of fans happened to like the way that it ended since Walt, who wasn’t dying quick enough for his liking, finally decided to do something right, even if it was a bit self-serving at the same time. But there were other endings that were planned according to various sources, and all of them could have gone very differently, and in some cases, they could have genuinely shocked the audience with what was scheduled to happen. Some might agree that the ending we received was the best possible scenario, while others feel that it could have used a little extra something that might have made it a little better. But maybe after reading how some of these other endings would have been used it might be that people will figure that the ending that was used was one of the best possible. It’s all a matter of perspective to be certain, but there’s always that ‘what if’.
Here are a few different ways that Breaking Bad could have ended.
Walt goes full-on ‘Rambo’
Seeing the arsenal that Walt had in his trunk was enough to make a lot of people feel that he was about to go postal on someone and pick up the M-60 to pull a Rambo move and just waste everyone in sight. Of course, the big issue with that is that Walt couldn’t have done this even without cancer since he’s not a big and overly strong individual in a physical sense. But with cancer eating at him from the inside out this would have been an impossibility since even firing a handgun at one point would be too much. So the design with the M-60 in the trunk was perfect since it gave the right amount of firepower and the needed trickery and design that was all Walt and didn’t require him to do anything other than hitting a button. Besides, going from chemistry teacher to meth cook was a big enough stretch, having Walt become a gun-toting maniac is a leap of faith for certain.
Walt kills cops or storms the prison
Initially, it sounds as though Walt was going to be made into an ultimate villain in the series by gunning down cops that were on his trail or breaking Jesse out of a more conventional prison before the Nazis could get to him. But instead of making him an action villain that was bound to feel a little out of place even for Breaking Bad, plugging the group that had Jesse held in their compound was a better option since it allowed Walt a small bit of redemption despite the fact that he was still very much the villain of the story. This way, however, he managed to take out another band of troublesome bad guys to remind them that Heisenberg was still the top of the food chain, no matter who disagreed.
The Skyler ending
There’s one big reason why Skyler is seen as a villain, and it’s to try to alleviate some of the things that Walt has done ‘in the name of his family’. It’s despicable really since Skyler was forced into this position and didn’t do anything nearly as vile as Walt did, but somehow she still was lumped in as a villain for not standing by her husband every step of the way. Suicide was on the table for Skyler at one point, but many that were in control of the story in some way felt that this would be too much, that it was a bit out of character, and thankfully those voices prevailed. Skyler still didn’t have it easy near the end but at the very least she was given the proper ending to her arc, and while taking care of two kids and dealing with the memory of a villainous husband wouldn’t be easy, it was preferable to leave her alive.
Everyone but Walt dies
Some might actually argue that this would have been a serious amount of comeuppance for Walt, who became the worst character in the story since he started out trying to do some good for his family, but became a very selfish and vindictive individual as a result. Having his family and those he cared about dying around him would be akin to forcing him into the hell he’d created headfirst and without warning, as it would likely be enough to break him even near the end when he became truly irredeemable. The thing about this however is that none of the other characters really did anything to deserve this ending, and as a result, the ending we received was the best that we could hope for.
It does feel as though the ending that’s on the books was what we needed.