The New Suicide Squad Trailer Looks…Interesting

It’s almost as though James Gunn saw the many different and divisive things that people had to say about the initial Suicide Squad movie and said “Okay, you asked for it.” since this trailer is by all accounts a lot crazier than anything the first movie did and actually feels like it might give a more accurate feel to just how nuts the team really is. With only a couple of members returning from the initial team, it’s fair to say that the rest of those that fill up the roster are bound to eclipse the original team in a very big way. This might even be a bit of redemption for Harley Quinn after the Birds of Prey movie that divided the fanbase in a big way. Whatever it is though it’s definitely clear that this team might not be quite as tight-knit as the original, which isn’t saying much since the villains in the first movie still didn’t trust each other fully and had to be at their wits end to even bother coming together as a unit. This time around it would appear from the trailer that there’s just too much ego at stake and that the members are going to be held together by the same explosive in the neck trick that was used in the first movie. Plus, the characters in this movie have even more diverse issues, or so it would appear, than the original team. In other words, this movie is going to be a whole bunch of crazy in a single package.
Another big difference is that this movie won’t feature the Joker in such a big way, though it’s been surmised that the clown prince might get a cameo. Seeing how many different characters are being used in this movie though it’s not hard to see why a major player such as the Joker would be left out since he would be tempting to use in a way that would take over the entire movie. But as the trailer shows, there’s plenty to see since even Starro appears to be making an appearance if the giant starfish that is seen in the trailer is actually the strange but very recognizable villain. It would show that the Suicide Squad is once again being used to take on an enemy that should probably be beyond a good number of them since Starro is known to be an exceptionally tough individual that can take a lot of damage without harm. Even various metahumans might find it nearly impossible to penetrate Starro’s hide, but obviously this movie is going to have one ace or another up its sleeve since otherwise it wouldn’t have been made.
It would definitely appear that this movie is going to get bloody, as the moments shown with King Shark are enough to indicate this. And the humor is going to be every bit as crude, if not even cruder since the exchange between Bloodsport and Peacemaker, played by Idris Elba and John Cena respectively, is just one of many that are bound to be expected. Harley Quinn’s comment about the rain and a certain act she equates it to, performed by angels no less, are examples of things that are bound to make a lot of people laugh and some to possibly sit there with their jaws hanging open as they try to tell themselves that yes, they did just say that. It does feel as though this movie is already going to be a step up from the first movie since for one thing it’s not even related to the initial movie according to James Gunn, and because it simply looks like the movie goes all out in allowing the characters to develop just enough to get the point across and to then get them on point when it comes to the mission at hand. For one reason or another, the initial Suicide Squad didn’t feel right to a lot of people since it promoted itself as a truly awesome movie in which we would see the villains come together as a team and do some serious butt-kicking. But what we got was something akin to a superhero version of The Breakfast Club, with lots of bullets and metahumans.
This one looks as though it’s bound to leap over the original movie and land well ahead of it when it finally releases, but lest we forget, a lot of people did think that the initial movie was going to be great and that it would be one of the best DC movies ever. Hopefully this one will be able to deliver on what it’s promising at the moment since it looks like something that a lot of people might enjoy, and some might just stare at in shocked awe.