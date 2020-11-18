The New Trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is Released in Color

It doesn’t really matter if the Snyder Cut is in black and white or if it’s in color, it’s enough to pump some people up and it’s enough to make other people groan since bringing the Snyder Cut to the fans is something, but expecting it to erase what Joss Whedon did with the Justice League is another. As of now, it feels as though people, the fans especially, are hoping that this version of the Justice League will simply erase the memory of what the one that Whedon brought to the people and make it feel as though it was just a mistake that wasn’t meant to be released. Seriously, that’s what it feels like at this moment since so many people are banking on Snyder’s version that they’ve started pushing ideas for a sequel, which Snyder appears to be shooting down without hesitation for his own reasons. DC has been doing its best to surge forward and it’s succeeded with several movies at this point since financially-speaking they’re doing just fine. But from a reputation standpoint, it would appear that they’re still lacking a bit since they haven’t moved forward as much as they continue to languish behind. A lot of DC fans might state that the movies are proof that they’re doing the right thing, that they’re going back to the drawing board when needed and not competing with the MCU any longer. That would be a positive point if it were one hundred percent true. But with the Snyder Cut coming out next year it’s still evident that DC is attempting a redo to please their fans, and it still feels as though it’s not going to be enough.
Should it turn out I’m wrong and the Snyder Cut becomes just a big as Endgame, which is highly doubtful, then I’ll openly admit it and state that DC succeeded, that Snyder’s version of Justice League was that much better. But as of right now, those are long odds that even Vegas might have trouble covering since the fact remains that the Snyder Cut is essentially a reboot of the same movie that came out a while ago. It’s not original since it’s taking from something that was Snyder’s, to begin with, and was given to Joss Whedon’s care when Snyder had to step down for a while. This is what some folks are tripping up on since this version will be essentially the same thing with a few add-ons that Snyder didn’t get to finish due to his absence.
But thinking that things are going to get better is a divisive subject that has a lot of people saying one thing and others saying another considering that DC has seen success, but it’s also seen a few flops here and there as well that are hard to miss. Some folks are still confused as to how a movie can be a financial success and still be something of a flop since expecting a movie to be universally-loved when it’s pulling down a hefty sum is something that a lot of people feel is expected. But the fact that people spend their money on a movie ticket doesn’t mean much apart from the fact that they were curious to see just what the movie would be like. In this case, since the Snyder Cut isn’t hitting theaters apparently, we’ll have to rely on the number of views, which will still be less than accurate when talking about how popular the movie is or isn’t since curiosity doesn’t equal approval at the end of the day. Just because someone views something doesn’t mean that they fully enjoyed it, and while DC has a lot to offer, they’ve been hitting several flat notes over the past couple of years no matter that they’ve struck a couple of very sound chords as well.
Like I said, if the Snyder Cut, which has jokingly inspired other director’s cuts to pop up here and there, at least in rumor in some cases, turns out to be the version of the Justice League that people were hoping for, then I’ll admit it. But until then this feels like an attempt to revise recent history and insist that there was always more to reveal. In some cases, this feels accurate since there was too much in Justice League that didn’t feel as though it was connected enough and was left flapping in the fictional wind. But overall it does feel that the Snyder Cut is a way of saying ‘oopsie’ and being given a chance to fix something at the behest of the fans that can’t accept what they’ve been given since it intrudes upon their delicate sensibilities when it comes to the comics. A lot of us, myself included, have railed against how our favorite characters have been represented in the movies, but the point is that we get over it and move on. The Snyder Cut is, metaphorically speaking, a giant attempt at placating a bunch of spoiled children, which is why it feels as though it might backfire.