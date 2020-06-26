The Nice Jedi: When Attack of the Clones Meets The Nice Guys

It’s amazing what can happen when a different soundtrack or song is added to a movie, isn’t it? Placing a song from The Nice Guys into Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is kind of impressive since it changes everything but the look as the witty banter and quips become a little more amusing and less serious, and the cuts definitely have the effect of making it feel as though this is more of a comedy than a science fantasy/drama. Star Wars has been a favorite of so many for so long that it’s amazing that anything new can be done with it to really pep it up, but people keep finding ways, and a lot of them are nothing shy of impressive and a lot of fun to watch since people and their various imaginative creations are great to witness given that they walk the story down a slightly different path with a very different feel at times and aren’t shy about making it feel like something else despite the fact that it doesn’t really change save for the feel of it. To be realistic, the second movie did have kind of a rough yet loose feeling to it that the first and third movies didn’t have, kind of a rocky transition as Anakin is in that in-between stage where he’s not just an intuitive kid any longer but he’s not a fully-trained and confident Jedi just yet. Plus, Obi-Wan is still growing in the Force as well, as he’s not the temperamental and headstrong padawan or the wise and patient master, but instead the patient and slightly frustrated master with a student that continues to vex him.
Viewing Star Wars as kind of a comedy is amusing since there are plenty of moments in the movie that are afforded this chance even if the movie is supposed to be more dramatic than funny. The reality of being on Coruscant again, this time for an extended time no less since the first time in episode 1 was kind of shortened to the Jedi Temple, was kind impressive. Maybe in future movies we’ll get to see more of the city planet, but in episode 2 it was still a great deal of fun since in the books, Coruscant is usually spread out far and wide as the story goes through several different areas of the world, even getting to the grittier, darker underworld that many casual fans likely don’t know about. As the capitol world of the galaxy, where the senate is held and the decisions for most worlds are decided by delegates from all over, Coruscant is actually quite a big deal in Star Wars, though thanks to the fact that there are so many worlds where the action of this story takes place, it usually only gets so much attention before it’s time to move on. If there was anyone really giving this any thought they might decide to come up with a Star Wars series that could explore the various stories that happen all over the city-world, as there are plenty that are interconnected with one another and some that might even lead into the main stories that have already been told. It might be worth the effort to actually show the fans a little more of Coruscant and what it’s all about.
Given the idea that we’re now moving away from the Skywalker saga it’s definitely something to think about since there are many upon many untold stories throughout the Star Wars franchise that could come to light now that the Skywalker saga is no longer the main focus, and there are plenty that could open the galaxy up wider than ever before. Of course that’s up to whoever is going to be making the decisions concerning the advancement of the franchise, but it’s easy to assume that Star Wars won’t be stopping any time soon, and that we’ll continue to see clips like this and many more as the years continue to roll by. The hope though is that we’ll see the Star Wars franchise continue to expand in a couple of different directions as there’s a past to explore and a future to build that could hopefully bring back several favorites and even introduce other parts of the story that the Legends canon still holds. With as much as has been written Disney might be foolish to not take advantage of as much as they can, as they’re already fond of cherry-picking what they want from the supposedly defunct canon while claiming that it’s not official. Anyone else notice that?
Anyway, it’s bound to happen that more and more will be done with the exiting material and that it will be turned and twisted to fit into someone else’s idea of what’s amusing and entertaining to the masses, and in many cases it’s a definite success.