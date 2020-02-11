The Obi-Wan Series: Top Five Characters Who Should Appear

The Obi-Wan series has unfortunately been put on hold due to the loss of a writer and production drama, but it has been confirmed to still be happening. Ever since the conclusion of Revenge of the Sith, fans have been practically begging for Ewan McGregor to return to the role. I’ll admit, I am one of them, as he was without a doubt one of best aspects of the prequels. I speak for many fans when I happily say that McGregor is indeed reprising his role for the upcoming series. With him returning to Star Wars, we fans have a lot to look forward to. Some reports claim that the series will take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. This makes for an interesting setting and we should all know why.
The ending scene of Revenge of the Sith showed Obi-Wan delivering baby Luke to Owen and Beru Lars. He vows to watch over Luke as he grows up, keeping him safe from any kind of threats. This eventually led to the events of A New Hope, where an aging Obi-Wan saves Luke from Tusken Raiders and takes him under his wing. This led to the original trilogy, but what was he doing in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope? All of this will be shown in the series and you can bet we’ll see some familiar faces. Just how many of them we will actually see is the real question.
Be mindful, Star Wars fans, because here are the top five characters who should appear in the Obi-Wan series.
5. Owen Lars
This should sound like a no-brainer, but Luke’s protective Uncle needs to appear. He’s Anakin’s brother-in-law and was well aware of his descent to madness. How can he interact with Obi-Wan if he’s too busy telling Luke what to do? In the Star Wars comics, Owen confronts Obi-Wan and demands that he stays away from Luke. Obi-Wan of course doesn’t intend to abandon Luke, but Owen believes he’s a danger to him. Owen even accused Obi-Wan of murdering a Skywalker and angrily told him he wouldn’t be responsible for the death of another. This kind of enmity needs to be in the Obi-Wan series and would serve as a good dramatic element. Owen won’t be a violent antagonist, but he will be a problem for Obi-Wan.
4. Boba Fett
Remember when a Boba Fett movie was supposed to happen? Yeah, it seems that The Mandalorian is the closest we’ll ever get to that. I’m not complaining, because that show is awesome, but seeing Boba Fett again would be most welcomed. What I don’t want is for him to appear just for fan service. Boba encountered Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones when he was just a boy, and even a witnessed a fight between the Jedi and his father, Jango Fett. Obi-Wan didn’t kill Jango, but he was there when it happened and he is a Jedi. Boba developed a strong hatred for Jedi after the death of his father and became a deadly bounty hunter down the line.
How can they interact with each other in the series? Boba had a presence in A New Hope as one of Jabba the Hutt’s henchmen, although his appearance was very brief. As one of Jabba’s strongest hired guns, Boba spent a lot of time on Tatooine, doing whatever Jabba paid him to do. Is it possible that Boba and Obi-Wan crossed paths before the events of A New Hope began? All I know is a fight between them would be really really cool.
3. Jabba the Hutt
Speaking of Jabba the Hutt, the intensely fat slug was one of Tatooine’s most prominent gangsters. He was an employer of Han Solo and later put a bounty on him. He even served as a sinister tertiary antagonist in Return of the Jedi, putting Luke and his friends through some difficult times. Jabba’s appearance in The Phantom Menace showed that he was a powerful crime boss for quite some time. He was certainly operating during the time of Luke’s childhood and terrorizing civilians under his thumb.
The Star Wars Comics showed Jabba enforcing a water tax on farmers like the Lars family, something they couldn’t afford. When they didn’t pay up, Jabba would send his enforcers (like Boba) to collect and punish them. This is where Obi-Wan would come in, since protecting people is a part of his Jedi code. What would make it interesting is that he has to make sure not to expose himself, as The Empire would eventually discover him. Obi-Wan can fight Jabba’s thugs without his lightsaber if he has to, but he will fight. He doesn’t have to encounter Jabba directly, but Jabba should at least appear giving orders. He’s a bad slug, but a popular one.
2. Qui-Gon Jinn
Who doesn’t want to see Liam Neeson return to Star Wars? Qui-Gon was one of the more interesting characters from the prequels and the best part is, he never really left. After his death, he returned as a force ghost, communicating with Yoda on several occasions. This was referenced in Revenge of the Sith when Yoda told Obi-Wan he would teach him how to communicate with him. During Obi-Wan’s time as a hermit, he needed someone to talk to, and Qui-Gon’s force ghost still had some things to teach him. The series can dedicate some time to having Obi-Wan learn more lessons through Qui-Gon’s force ghost so he can become the wiser Jedi we saw him as in A New Hope. Can we get back Liam Neeson? Please say yes.
1. A’Sharad Hett
This character would be the most interesting, because he’s not from the movies. A’Sharad Hett is very similar to Obi-Wan, considering he’s one of the Jedi to survive The Great Jedi Purge. Since he was raised by Tusken Raiders, Hett exiled himself to Tatooine. He returned to the Tusken Raiders and united the tribes, eventually encountering Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan sensed the dark side growing within him, and was forced to duel him. It ended with Obi-Wan literally force pushing one of his arms off and Hett had to flee the planet.
Hett would be a great physical challenge for Obi-Wan in the series, on top of the history that they share. A former Jedi losing his way and descending into madness would show the worst effects of the fall of the Jedi Order and the Republic. If the series is looking for a chief antagonist that can go toe to toe with Obi-Wan, then this guy must be involved.
Final Thoughts:
Expecting Darth Maul? Well, he’s very cool, but his story with Obi-Wan ended in the Rebels show. A villain like Hett would feel more fresh and expand the universe further. All these characters should appear because they serve a purpose that’s not just fan service.