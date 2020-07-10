The Original Animatronic Venom From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3

People are still pretty divided by Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 for a number of reasons, but one of them is the villainous character of Venom since a lot of people still didn’t feel that he was represented in the best way. Upon learning about the animatronic version that was created for the movie however it’s likely that some folks might be a little more impressed than before since quite a few people weren’t really on board with Topher Grace as the iconic villain given that he didn’t really fit the bill as Eddie Brock or Venom. Somehow, some way, someone in casting kind of made a bit mistake on that count as a lot of people would agree. But the movie had a great deal of potential since the Green Goblin, Sandman, and Venom are three of Spider-Man’s greatest and most dangerous enemies given their different abilities and the idea that they would easily overcome the wallcrawler if they were work together. The only downside of a villain team-up is that a lot of the time egos tend to get in the way or some villains just have different designs on how to kill a superhero and others don’t want him dead at all, they simply want him to suffer. After all, what happens if a villain actually kills the hero that they quarrel with the most? They have little to no purpose left other than to be destructive and absolutely ruin everything they see.
Getting back to the point of the article however, the animatronic Venom obviously wasn’t used for every scene since the character had to be able to move in a fluid and life-like motion which the construct never really perfected. But there were scenes that Grace just couldn’t do that the construct managed to fill in for and it worked beautifully. If it did ever become possible to use a life-size, animatronic model of a character it’s likely that some studios would look at this as a boon and go full steam ahead. But as of yet that idea hasn’t really come to fruition and it’s likely that it won’t for a while since the work and funding needed to make this possible is still a ways off in terms of technological advances. There are people in this world that have made great leaps forward with AI technology, but it’s yet to be seen that a construct could possibly do the many things that are needed in an action movie on this scale. That’s where CGI and live action still rule since both manage to get the smooth, fluid movements that are needed for such roles and thus are far more reliable than a construct could be at this time.
The movie Venom did a great job in bringing the villain back to life and even making him into a hero, in a way. But with the latest in CGI it’s easier, but perhaps less cost effective as it takes a great amount of time to create the desired effects that a lot of movies require. When it comes down to making a CGI character vs. a construct it’s a matter of time and materials, and in the long run it does sound as though CGI would be a lot more expensive. But at the same time, the expense is well worth if the artists are able to create something that can wow the audience with its appearance and get them wanting more, as the more practical route at times is great and very impressive, but is only useful in small doses in relation to computer graphics. The early Venom character definitely had a lot of people on pins and needles since out of all the Spider-Man villains, Venom is one that stands out as the most dangerous since not only does he have some of the same powers as Spider-Man, but he doesn’t trip Peter’s spider sense, meaning there’s no early warning system that Spider-Man can use when Venom is around. He was one of the most anticipated villains for the hero and as a result he was one of the most disappointing on the big screen early on since he didn’t have the look that so many were expecting, as Venom has almost always been a big, hulking individual that’s immensely strong and absolutely psychotic in his own way. Now that Venom 2 is coming however we’re going to be given a look at a symbiote that’s even nuttier and more dangerous than its parent, since Carnage has been known to many comic book fans as one of the deadliest villains in the Marvel universe, at least from an earthbound standpoint, since he’s very much like Venom, but crazier and possessed of a penchant for mayhem that not even Venom can really match. When a villain has to rely on his arch-nemesis for help, you know the shared enemy is dangerous.