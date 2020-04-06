The Parallels Between I Am Legend and The Coronavirus Outbreak

People are really reaching right now and it’s a little too obvious sometimes, such as upon reading an article by Jack Wilhelmi of Screenrant. No offense to Jack, but the parallels between the movie I Am Legend and the coronavirus outbreak are slim at the very best and aren’t as decisive as anyone might want to say they are. Just to start with, civilization isn’t crumbling. The virus isn’t creating deadly effects among the populace that will eventually turn us into Darkseekers as was seen in the movie, and we won’t become zombies thanks to the coronavirus. We still have the technological means to reach out to people and while for a lot of folks that’s not quite enough, it’s going to have to be for now and it should hopefully be just enough when it comes to human interaction, which Will Smith’s character had none of in the movie apart from the mannequins he moved around now and again. The virus has hit New York hard, much as appears to happen in many movies, but it didn’t stop as it’s been prevalent from coast to coast and has been cause millions of people a serious headache if not worse in the past several weeks. Those that have passed on from the virus are definite tragedies as such a thing did require a little more action on the part of those in charge, rather than the back and forth bickering that’s been going on in the government lately. But unlike the movie, reality hasn’t taken a hard right into the apocalypse just yet.
There are a couple of parallels, and that’s the fact that there is a deadly disease that’s affecting a mass number of people, individuals have perished from it sadly, and there are people doing whatever they can to try to find a cure that will help those that are left. It’s also true that the virus has seriously worried a lot of people and that the streets of many cities are nearly barren in comparison what they usually look like, as social distancing and the need for isolation and quarantine has become more than a little important. Apart from those major points however people need to CALM DOWN when starting to draw parallels between contagion movies and real life, as the stuff that’s been released in the movies tends to be far stronger and moves with a purpose in mind, that purpose usually being to mess up the human race in a manner that ends up taking all but a small percentage out. Dyer Oxley of KUOW has more to say on this subject. Then the virus’s usually end up turning people on each other and turning those that have passed or been infected into monstrous versions of themselves that the survivors need to deal with in some manner. Apart from that, be thankful that the movies aren’t real and that, to date, we haven’t had to deal with any fallout from any super-virus that has the ability to seriously terraform the human body into something so terrifying.
Movies having to do with the fall of humanity by way of a deadly virus are indeed terrifying since it’s typically an enemy that people can’t fight in any conventional way and need to actually be kind of smart when dealing with it. Christopher Rosa from Glamour has more on this topic. From I Am Legend to Resident Evil to Zombieland, end of the world movies have taken on a big part of pop culture and have spread themselves across a couple different genres in recent years. They’ve also managed to gain the attention of millions since an enemy that can’t be fought on any solid ground and that can turn one’s allies against them is even scarier considering the level of influence that such a thing can have. In I Am Legend much of the human population was simply wiped out, while a small part became Darkseekers. In other movies such as Resident Evil the T-virus wiped out humanity and made them flesh-eating zombies, while in The Walking Dead people were already infected, they just didn’t know it and wouldn’t turn until they died for the first time. So yes, end of the world movies are horrifying since there are many upon many ways that people can go, but with the spread of a virus things are infinitely scarier since it’s not something that a lot of people know how to fight.
When it come to the movies people really need to take a chill pill since thus far, it’s sad to say but the coronavirus has killed thousands. But, one note that so few people are willing to talk about is that if it was anything like a movie virus, MILLIONS would be dead, and the world would already be looking like one giant ghost town. There are parallels to be drawn, but at this point trying to state that the world is anything like the movies is becoming just a little irritating since people should be thinking of what they have left, as well as what has been lost.