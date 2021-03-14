The Queen’s Gambit Could Get A Broadway Musical Adaptation

Since the second season of The Queen’s Gambit isn’t a certain thing, and never was when the miniseries was being created, it’s not too hard to think that going in another direction would be the desired play for anyone that enjoyed the show. The only thing that’s bound to make people roll their eyes is the idea that the theater company that has attained the rights is bound to see it as and incorporate it as, another push for gender and racial equity in a country that is already tearing at itself in numerous ways. Instead of bridging the gap between people, it feels as though such attempts are ready and willing to widen the gap by pointing out the supposed faults in society, which is funny since the story is based in the 1960s when society was much worse off than it came to be in the decades that came after. But seeing this story on stage would no doubt be a different experience for many people since it would likely focus on different aspects of the tale and could possibly open up a new perspective for a lot of viewers, even those that happened to love the show. Seeing this story in the theater would be something unique it feels like, as one can only imagine the imagery and props that would be used and how elaborate the settings might be.
It’s a debate on which is more impressive, however, a stage play or a filmed miniseries, since many people would claim one side or the other, while some would claim that they both have their strengths and weaknesses. Some might even point out that there are some stories that simply don’t translate well to the theater, but The Queen’s Gambit wouldn’t be among that number since the story is grounded in realism and is, therefore, a little easier to reproduce. It doesn’t sound as though anything has happened on this project yet, but it does sound as though it is going to happen, it’s just a case of when and who will be heading up the cast. To say that the popularity of the show is a bit surprising wouldn’t be entirely accurate, but to think that people want to see it keep going is enough to assume that the story was compelling enough to grip and hold on when it came to the sensibilities of the audience and what they felt was pertinent to the story. The fact that the lead actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, ended up winning a Golden Globe for her performance is enough to realize that the critics even thought it was worth more than a little, which isn’t so hard to believe, but is still impressive since critics are usually the harshest audience members that tend to rip TV shows and movies apart during their analysis.
It’s hard to say when anything will be done to transition this show from the small screen to the stage, but there’s bound to be plenty of hype when it does finally happen, so it’s not likely that those that are waiting diligently for it will miss out on anything. As far as who’s going to be cast in which role, that’s something that will also need to be revealed later on since things aren’t bound to move that quickly as the country is still in recovery mode as everyone is attempting to get back to life as normal after the pandemic, though at this point a lot of things are still going slowly since so much was disrupted in the past year. The Queen’s Gambit will no doubt remain every bit as popular while people wait for the musical to come out, but it’s fair to say that it would be better if the project was completed sooner rather than later since there’s always another big hit waiting to take the place of anything that’s not quick enough to be released. There are still going to be plenty of fans that are willing to wait and see what will come from this endeavor, but until it’s finalized and ready to go, people are going to have to wait and be patient.
A lot of people are no doubt going to keep pushing for a second season of the show, some without the knowledge of why as they’ll simply think that it needs to happen because people say so. But the feeling is that the first season might have said everything that needed to be said, which would mean that it’s better to leave it alone and let the miniseries stand as something that people enjoyed. Dragging it on and on might not be the best idea since this is a practice that can and has destroyed a lot of stories. But like always, we’ll wait and see what happens.